पति, सास, ससुर समेत छह पर दहेज हत्या का केस

Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 07:06 PM IST
पति, सास, ससुर समेत छह पर दहेज हत्या का केस
चौरीचौरा में फंदे में लटकी मिली थी विवाहिता की लाश
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
तरकुलहा(गोरखपुर)। इलाके के भोपा बाजार में विवाहिता की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पति कमलेश, सास सुनीता, ससुर रमाशंकर, देवर ओमबीर, हरिओम और चचेरे ससुर हरेराम समेत छह पर दहेज हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। फरार आरोपियों की तलाश में शुक्रवार को भी पुलिस ने दबिश दी।
इलाके के बिलारी मठिया निवासी स्वामीनाथ यादव की बेटी रीता की शादी दो वर्ष पूर्व रामपुर रकवा निवासी व्यापारी रमाशंकर यादव के बेटे कमलेश से हुई थी। कमलेश बंगलूरू में रहकर पेंट-पॉलिस का काम करता है, और अभी वहीं है। घर पर ससुर, सास और दो देवर रहते हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को रीता का शव कमरे में फंदे से लटका हुआ मिला था। विवाहिता की मौत के बाद ससुराल वाले फरार हो गए। रीता की बेटी के रोने की आवाज सुनकर आस-पास के लोग पहुंचे और पुलिस को सूचना दी थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में दम घुटने से मौत की पुष्टि के बाद पुलिस ने पिता स्वामीनाथ की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज किया।

