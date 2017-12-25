बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रैक पर मिला युवक का शव
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:09 AM IST
बस्ती। पुरानी बस्ती थाने के चैनपुरवा जाने वाले मार्ग पर स्थित संत निरंकारी आश्रम के पीछे सोमवार को रेलवे ट्रैक पर युवक का शव मिला। शर्ट की जेब से मिली पर्ची से मृतक की पहचान संतकबीरनगर जिले के बखिरा थाने के पिपरी निवासी गिरिजेश कुमार यादव (24) के रूप में हुई। चौकी इंचार्ज कलाधर दुबे का कहना है कि घना कोहरा होने के कारण शव ढूंढने में दो घंटे लग गए। सूचना पर घर के लोग पहुंचे पिता रामशब्द यादव के अनुसार रविवार को ही वह घर से गायब थे। मानसिक हालत ठीक न होने के कारण वह कहीं भी घूमते निकल जाते थे। पुलिस भी प्रथम दृष्टया ट्रेन से कट कर मौत का मामला मान रही है। सीओ सिटी पवन गौतम का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
