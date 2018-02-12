अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   गोरखपुर ने 12 रनों से जीता उद्घाटन मैच

गोरखपुर ने 12 रनों से जीता उद्घाटन मैच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर। Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:06 AM IST
गोरखपुर ने 12 रनों से जीता उद्घाटन मैच
प्राइजमनी क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप की शुरुआत हुई। - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अखिल भारतीय लक्ष्य प्राइजमनी क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप की रविवार शुरुआत हुई। उद्घाटन मैच रेलवे क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर गोरखपुर और वाराणसी के बीच खेला गया। इसमें गोरखपुर ने प्रियम के 77 रनों की बदौलत 12 रनों से जीत दर्ज की। सेंट एंड्रयूज क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर दूसरा मुकाबला लखनऊ और हरियाणा के बीच खेला गया, इसमें लखनऊ ने चार रन से जीत दर्ज की।

पहले मैच में टॉस जीतकर वाराणसी ने क्षेत्ररक्षण का फैसला लिया। टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रियम ने अर्द्धशतक (77 रन) जमाया। इसके अलावा अंकुर मलिक और राहुल सिंह के 23-23 रन, राहुल शर्मा के 20 और मनोज सिंह के 18 रनों की बदौलत गोरखपुर ने निर्धारित 40 ओवरों में 217 रन बनाए। जवाब में वाराणसी की पूरी टीम 40 ओवर में 205 रन पर आउट हो गई। वाराणसी की तरफ से सावन सिंह ने 71 रन, शंभूनाथ यादव ने नाबाद 24 और विवेकानंद ने 21 रनों का योगदान दिया। गोरखपुर के राहुल सिंह मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने गए।

दूसरा मैच सेंट्र एंड्रयूज क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर लखनऊ और हरियाणा के बीच खेला गया। लखनऊ ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 40 ओवरों में 168 रन बनाए। लखनऊ की तरफ से अंकुर लखमानी ने 33, हत्स त्यागी ने 39 और समीर ने 27 रनों का योगदान दिया। जवाब में हरियाणा की पूरी टीम 164 रनों पर ही आलआउट हो गई। हरियाणा की तरफ से मोहित यादव ने 39, पुलकित ने 38, विकास ने 30 और राजेंद्र ने 25 रनों का योगदान दिया। लखनऊ के समीर सिंह को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

इससे पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवप्रताप शुक्ला ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय हासिल कर प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत कराई। इस अवसर पर विशिष्ट अतिथि बांसगांव के सांसद कमलेश पासवान, डॉ. राजेश यादव, डॉ. विलोम, अंबुज श्रीवास्तव, संतोष त्रिपाठी, प्रेम शाही, मोहित गुप्ता, सुनील केशरवानी, अजीत श्रीवास्तव, राजेंद्र प्रसाद, विशाल आदि मौजूद रहे।
gorakhpur news gorakhpur sports news gorakhpur sports cricket

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

rain cause electricity problem
Jhansi

बारिश के साथ ओले, बिजली गिरी और फटा पहाड़

रविवार को मौसम में अचानक बड़ा बदलाव आने से जिले में हल्की बारिश के साथ-साथ ओले भी गिरे। बिजली गिरने से घरों के विद्युत उपकरण फुंक गए और न्यू इंद्रानगर के पीछे स्थित सिद्देश्वर का पहाड़ फट गया।

12 फरवरी 2018

adg saw riot control preparations
Sambhal

एडीजी ने देखीं दंगा नियंत्रण की तैयारियां

12 फरवरी 2018

तालमेल कमेटी ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

तालमेल कमेटी ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

12 फरवरी 2018

कनीना 3
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

कनीना 3

12 फरवरी 2018

gaddo ki bharmaar, adikaari hue laachaar
Meerut

गड्ढों की भरमार, अधिकारी हुए लाचार   

12 फरवरी 2018

नांगल चौधरी को सीधे अंबाला व चंडीगढ़ से जोडने की योजना: विधायक
Mahendragarh/Narnaul

नांगल चौधरी को सीधे अंबाला व चंडीगढ़ से जोडने की योजना: विधायक

12 फरवरी 2018

kalbe sadiq demanded modern education for muslim students
Lucknow

मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं, मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई: कल्बे सादिक

11 फरवरी 2018

district panchayat members are committed to the development of the village
Rampur

‘गांव के विकास के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हों जिला पंचायत सदस्य’

12 फरवरी 2018

scorching with a short circuit in the house fire
Sambhal

शार्टसर्किट से घर में लगी आग,युवक झुलसा

12 फरवरी 2018

पूर्व विधायक बब्बन सिंह चौहान का हुआ भव्य स्वागत
Chandauli

पूर्व विधायक बब्बन सिंह चौहान का हुआ भव्य स्वागत

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO : महाराजगंज से पढ़ाई के डर से भागा बच्चा इस हालत में पुलिस को मिला

यूपी के महाराजगंज में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी हैं। पुलिस ने 84 दिन से फरार चल रहे एक नाबालिग लड़के को लुधियाना से बरामद कर परिवारवालों को सौंपा।

10 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: When In the courts ground two groups started fight in Maharajganj 1:31

VIDEO: इंसाफ के मंदिर में जब एक दूसरे के खून के प्यासे हो गए लोग

8 फरवरी 2018

BASTI CHILDREN PROTESTED OUTSIDE DM OFFICE AGAINST CORRUPTION 2:17

इस जिले के डीएम ऑफिस के बाहर बच्चों ने लगाई भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ पाठशाला

5 फरवरी 2018

Police baton charge youths for taking out 'Tiranga Yatra' 1:46

यूपी के इस शहर में निकली तिरंगा यात्रा पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

3 फरवरी 2018

SAMAJWADI PARTY YOUTH WING PROTEST AGAINST BUDGET AND PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI IN MAHARAJGANJ 2:02

युवा बोले, रोजगार पर चला हथौड़ा, बेचो चाय और पकौड़ा

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

सम्मान पाकर खिले मेधावियों के चेहरे
Gorakhpur

सम्मान पाकर खिले मेधावियों के चेहरे

12 फरवरी 2018

मानबेला बवाल में 150 पर मुकदमा, पांच जेल भेजे गए
Gorakhpur

मानबेला बवाल में 150 पर मुकदमा, पांच जेल भेजे गए

11 फरवरी 2018

गोरखपुर साहित्य समागम
Gorakhpur

साहित्य समागाम में परमवीर चक्र विजेता मेजर योगेंद्र बोले, साहित्य ने दी सैनिक बनने की प्रेरणा

11 फरवरी 2018

दोस्ती रहेगी उपचुनाव में नहीं होगा गठबंधन
Gorakhpur

दोस्ती रहेगी पर उपचुनाव में गठबंधन नहीं : उत्तम

11 फरवरी 2018

सदर लोकसभा उपचुनाव : प्रत्याशी खर्च कर सकेंगे 70 लाख रुपये
Gorakhpur

सदर लोकसभा उपचुनाव : प्रत्याशी खर्च कर सकेंगे 70 लाख रुपये

10 फरवरी 2018

उपचुनाव : अखिलेश, आजम समेत कई बड़े सपा नेता करेंगे सभाएं
Gorakhpur

उपचुनाव : अखिलेश, आजम समेत कई बड़े सपा नेता करेंगे सभाएं

10 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.