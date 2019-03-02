शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gonda ›   टूटकर गिरा बिजली का खंभा, दबकर महिला की मौत

टूटकर गिरा बिजली का खंभा, दबकर महिला की मौत

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 10:48 PM IST
लाइन खींचते समय गिरा बिजली का खंभा, दबकर महिला की मौत

गोंडा। घर से शुक्लागंज तिराहे पर शुक्रवार रात एक महिला खरीददारी करने गई थी। उसी तिराहे पर बिजली के तार बदलने का काम चल रहा था। उधर से गुजर रही एक पिकअप में बिजली की केबिल अचानक फंस गई।

मगर पिकअप चालक उसे देख न सका और पिकअप आगे बढ़ा दिया। जिससे तार के खिचाव से बिजली का खंभा अचानक टूटकर नीचे गिर गया। खंभे की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

थाना धानेपुर क्षेत्र के त्रिभुवन नगर ग्रंट गांव के रहने वाले ऐनल पुत्र शेर मोहम्मद ने बताया कि उसकी 60 वर्षीया पत्नी हासतू शुक्रवार की रात शुक्लागंज तिराहे पर खरीददारी करने गई थी।

इस बीच तिराहे पर तार बदलने का काम चल रहा था, एक खंभे पर केबिल लटक रही थी। इसी बीच उधर से गुजर रही एक पिकअप के पिछले हिस्से में केबिल फंस गई।

मगर पिकअप चालक को उसे देख नहीं सका और पिकअप लेकर आगे बढ़ता रहा। जिससे खंभा टूटकर हासतू पर गिर गया। खंभे की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौत हो गई।

ऐनुल ने थाना धानेपुर में पिकअप चालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष धानेपुर अतुल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है, शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।















