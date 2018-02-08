अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ghazipur ›   जल संरक्षण पर संगोष्ठी का हुआ आयोजन

जल संरक्षण पर संगोष्ठी का हुआ आयोजन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:40 PM IST
जमानिया। स्टेशन बाजार स्थित हिंदू स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय के राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना इकाई की ओर से चलाए जा रहे सप्त दिवसीय विशेष शिविर के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को आयोजित बौद्धिक सत्र में गंगा स्वच्छता एवं जल संरक्षण विषय पर संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर आचार्य गोवर्द्धन पांडेय ने गंगा की महत्ता को समझाते हुए गंग सकल मुद मंगल मूला, सब सुख करनी हरनी सब सूला की व्याख्या करते हुए गंगा का पौराणिक महत्व बताते हुए जीवन में जल की महत्ता पर प्रकाश डाला। कहा कि जल के बिना जीवन की कल्पना असंभव है। इस मौके पर हरिओम जायसवाल, मुकेश कुमार, सीता गुप्ता, प्रीति सिंह, मोनिका सिंह, राजन कुमार और बुशरा परवीन मौजूद रहीं। संचालन वरिष्ठ कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. एके शर्मा शास्त्री ने तथा आभार कनिष्ठ कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. अरुण कुमार ने किया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

8 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to come together for mobile commercial son
Bollywood

पहली बार सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर साथ नज़र आएंगे रणवीर और आमिर

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

8 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

थैलेसीमिया मरीजों के बनने लगे दिव्यांग प्रमाणपत्र
Ghaziabad

थैलेसीमिया मरीजों के बनने लगे दिव्यांग प्रमाणपत्र

थैलेसीमिया मरीजों के बनने लगे दिव्यांग प्रमाणपत्र

8 फरवरी 2018

azamgarh and sonebhadra airport will be run very shortly
Varanasi

आजमगढ़-सोनभद्र में उड़ान की बाधाएं होंगी दूर, विशेष सचिव उड्डयन ने किया निरीक्षण

8 फरवरी 2018

La única lámpara de la familia extinguida
Champawat

बुझ गया परिवार का इकलौता चिराग 

8 फरवरी 2018

Batalir and Gangolihat quarter finals
Pithoragarh

बलतिर और गंगोलीहाट क्वाटर फाइनल में पहुंचे

8 फरवरी 2018

हाईस्कूल पास आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बनेंगी सुपरवाइजर
Kanpur

हाईस्कूल पास आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बनेंगी सुपरवाइजर

8 फरवरी 2018

विज्ञानकिट की खरीद कराने वाले डीसी रिलीव
Fatehpur

विज्ञानकिट की खरीद कराने वाले डीसी रिलीव

8 फरवरी 2018

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the escapist mindset is responsible for backwardness of North Bihar
Bihar

उत्तर बिहार के पिछड़ेपन के लिए पलायनवादी मानसिकता जिम्मेदार: मोहन भागवत

8 फरवरी 2018

फ्यूज जोड़ते समय धू-धूकर जला लाइनमैन
Lucknow

फ्यूज जोड़ते समय धू-धूकर जला लाइनमैन

8 फरवरी 2018

Businessmen scam the branch manager of SBI
Almora

व्यापारियों ने एसबीआई के शाखा प्रबंधक को घेरा

8 फरवरी 2018

आधार कार्ड का कार्य ठप
Shimla

आधार कार्ड का कार्य ठप

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कोहरे ने लगाया ऐसा ब्रेक, एक के बाद एक भिड़ीं कई गाड़ियां

वाराणसी-इलाहाबाद राजमार्ग पर गुरुवार को घने कोहरे के बीच दो एक सड़क हादसा हो गया। कोहरे की वजह से विजिबिलिटी कम होने पर एक के बाद एक चार गाड़ियां एक-दूसरे से टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में चार लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।

21 दिसंबर 2017

JAPANESE TOURIST LOOTED IN PM NARENDRA MODI CONSTITUENCY VARANASI 3:23

काशी में फिर हुआ देश शर्मसार, विदेशी पर्यटक के साथ हुई ये बड़ी वारदात

15 दिसंबर 2017

massive road accident in mirzapur, many died 1:03

मिर्जापुर में हुई ट्रक-ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर, चली गई 10 लोगों की जान

11 दिसंबर 2017

MAU ANGANWADI WORKERS PROTEST FOR WAGES AND OTHER RIGHT 1:05

43 दिन से थाली पीट रही हैं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, कोई नहीं सुन रहा

4 दिसंबर 2017

collision between bus and car in Sonbhadra 0:33

सोनभद्र में बस और कार में जबरदस्त टक्कर, घायलों की स्थिति नाजुक

4 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Theft in the store, reveals theft, two arrested
Auraiya

चोरी का खुलासा,

8 फरवरी 2018

फायरिंग कर बाइकर्स ने घेरी स्कूल बस, बच्चों मे चीखपुकार
Firozabad

फायरिंग कर बाइकर्स ने घेरी स्कूल बस, बच्चों मे चीखपुकार

8 फरवरी 2018

अरसे से खारे पानी का दंश झेल रहे 60 गांव
Firozabad

अरसे से खारे पानी का दंश झेल रहे 60 गांव

8 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi said: Gulf, West Asia are main priority for India
India News

PM मोदी ने कहा- भारत के लिए खाड़ी, पश्चिम एशिया मुख्य प्राथमिकता

8 फरवरी 2018

Team will arrive home, seek TB patient
Hardoi

घर घर पहुंचेंगी टीमें, खोजेंगी टीबी के मरीज

8 फरवरी 2018

किसान ने की आत्महत्या
Ghaziabad

किसान ने की आत्महत्या

8 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.