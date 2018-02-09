अपना शहर चुनें

Congress leaders faces loss in selling of pakodas

कांग्रेसियों को पकौड़े बेचने पर हुआ 1770 रुपये का घाटा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बदायूं Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:19 PM IST
Congress leaders faces loss in selling of pakodas
congress protest
कांग्रेस के जिला कार्यालय पर बुधवार को स्टॉल लगाकर पकौड़े बेचे गए। पकौड़े बेचने पर कांग्रेसियों को एक दिन में 1770 रुपये का घाटा हुआ। इसके विरोध में प्रदेश महासचिव की अगुवाई में शुक्रवार को जुलूस निकाला। पकौड़े बेचने पर हुए घाटे की भरपाई के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को संबोधित ज्ञापन डीएम को दिया गया। प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार योजना के अंतर्गत बुधवार को शहर में युवा कांग्रेस और सेवादल कार्यकर्ताओं ने पकौड़ा स्टाल लगाया था। शुक्रवार दोपहर जिला कार्यालय पर इकट्ठे हुए कार्यकर्ता जुलूस के रूप में कलक्ट्रेट पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री को संबोधित ज्ञापन डीएम दिनेश कुमार सिंह को दिया। इस मौके पर कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए प्रदेश महासचिव ओमकार सिंह ने कहा कि जब देश का प्रधानमंत्री ने कह दिया कि बेरोजगार लोग पकौड़ों का स्टॉल लगा लें, तो पढ़ाई की जरूरत क्या है?  भाजपा सरकार युवाओं को गलत दिशा में ले जाने का कार्य कर रही है। 
युवा कांग्रेस के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष शफी अहमद, इगलास हुसैन, मुन्ना लाल सागर, पीसीसी सदस्य पीयूष रंजन यादव, वफाती चौधरी, भगवान सिंह, राजरानी, बाबू चौधरी, सुनीता कुमार, फैन खान, वीरपाल यादव, मनोज, हरिओम, रमेश, सुरेंद्र, मनोज, दिलशाद, गोविंद, रियासत मुकेश, राशिद, राहुल आदि मौजूद रहे।
congress pakodas modi

