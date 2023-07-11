Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor News ›   Flood: Rivers swollen due to rain in hilly and plain areas, erosion of land continues, threat of flood

Flood: पहाड़ी और मैदानी क्षेत्रों में बारिश से उफनाईं नदियां, भूमि का कटान जारी, बाढ़ का खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:25 PM IST
सार

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बारिश के कारण बिजनौर जनपद में नदियां उफान पर हैं। नदियों में जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण कई स्थानों पर कृषि भूमि का कटान हो रहा है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन ने बाढ़ का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

विस्तार
Follow Us

पहाड़ी और मैदानी क्षेत्रों में बारिश होने से क्षेत्र की कोटावाली, मालन और गंगा नदी उफान पर रहीं। नदियों ने जहां कई बीघा कृषि भूमि का कटान किया, वहीं किसानों की कई बीघा फसलें जलमग्न हो गईं।



भागूवाला क्षेत्र की कोटावाली नदी का जलस्तर मंगलवार को सुबह नौ बजे से बढ़ गया। कोटावाली नदी ने गांव रामपुर चाठा और सबलगढ़ में कहर बरपाया। नदी ने किसानों की कई बीघा कृषि भूमि का कटान किया। साथ ही फसलों को जलमग्न कर दिया। नजीबाबाद में मालन नदी और लकड़हान नदी भी उफान पर रहीं। मालन नदी ने गांव खैरुल्लापुर, शेखुपुरा आलम, साहबपुरा उमराव और लाहककला के दर्जनों किसानों की कृषि भूमि का कटान किया और फसलों को जलमग्न कर दिया।

उधर, मालन नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से पूंडरीकला-बरमपुर संपर्क मार्ग पर दर्जन गांवों का संपर्क टूट गया। नदी के एक ओर पूंडरीखुर्द, पूंडरीकला, बरकातपुर, सबलपुर बीतरा और दूसरी ओर ताहरपुर, पाड़ली, पाड़ला, बरमपुर, रायपुर, मौअज्जमपुर हैं। स्थानी पुल न होने से इन गांवों के लोग नदी से होकर आवाजाही करते है। सोमवार देर शाम एक महिला नदी में डूबने से बाल बाल बची थी।

गौसपुर में जलमग्न हो गए तटबंध
नांगलसोती क्षेत्र में गंगा नदी उफान पर रही। गांव गौसपुर में गंगा का पानी कटान सुरक्षा के लिए बनाए गए तटबंध के ऊपर से उतरा। देखते ही देखते सभी स्टड गंगा नदी में जलमग्न हो गए। ग्रामीण भूपेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व प्रधान राजेश सिंह, नरेश कुमार का कहना है कि मंगलवार को गंगा नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से नदी का पानी तटबंधों के ऊपर से होकर गुजरा। ग्रामीण दिनभर कटान को लेकर चिंतित रहे। हालांकि गंगा नदी ने गांव की दिशा में कटान नहीं किया।

बाढ़ चेतावनी जारी, गंगा में बढ़ रहा जलस्तर
धामपुर अफजलगढ़ सिंचाई खंड धामपुर के अधिशासी अभियंता राकेश कुमार ने मंगलवार को बाढ़ चेतावनी जारी की है। बताया कि पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में निरंतर हो रही वर्षा के कारण गंगा नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ रहा है। 11 जुलाई दोपहर तीन बजे भीम गौड़ा बैराज हरिद्वार से 1,70192 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया।

इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य सहायक नदियों के कारण भी जल स्तर निरंतर बढ़ रहा है। मध्यगंगा बैराज से तीन बजे 1,63628 क्यूसेक छोड़ा गया। बिजनौर बैराज पर दो लाख क्यूसेक से अधिक पानी के प्रवाह की संभावना है। बिजनौर जनपद की तहसील नजीबाबाद, सदर बिजनौर एवं चांदपुर में जल प्लवन की समस्या आ सकती है। इसलिए संंबंधित क्षेत्रों के ग्रामवासियों को सतर्क रहने, डूब क्षेत्र से पर्याप्त दूरी बनाए रखने की चेतावनी जारी की जाती है।

बिजनौर बैराज पर चेतावनी बिंदु पर पहुंचा गंगा का जलस्तर। गंगा में उफान आने की वजह से बैराज से सायरन बजाकर लोगों को अलर्ट किया गया। 3:00 बजे तक जलस्तर 219.50 मीटर बना हुआ था, जोकि चार बजे तक 219.70 पहुंच गया। शाम ढलने तक 220 मीटर यानी खतरे के निशान तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है।

बिजनौर बैराज से फिलहाल 193302 क्यूसेक पानी डिस्चार्ज किया जा रहा है। वही हरिद्वार से 3:00 बजे 177000 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया था। लोगों को गंगा की तरफ नहीं होने के लिए अनाउंस करके अपील की जा रही है। बारिश के वजह से थाना नांगल में कई कई फिट पानी भरा हुआ है। नांगल थाना परिसर से पानी को निकालने के लिए पुलिस को पंपिंग सेट की व्यवस्था करनी पड़ गई है।

हरिद्वार काशीपुर नेशनल हाईवे पर कोटा वाली नदी के रपटे पर पानी आने की वजह से ट्रैफिक को बार-बार रोककर रखना पड़ रहा है। कोटा वाली नदी का पुल मियाद पूरी होने होने से पहले ही दरक गया था। जिसके चलते फुल से ट्रैफिक का निकलना पिछले छह सालों से बंद है। उधर गांगन नदी में किशोर की डूबने से हो गई। शादीपुर में बरसात के चलते दो मकान दरक गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed