भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष दिगंबर सिंह के खिलाफ भ्रामक पर्चे डालने पर रोष

भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष दिगंबर सिंह के खिलाफ भ्रामक पर्चे डालने पर रोष

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:41 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष के खिलाफ भ्रामक पर्चे डालने पर रोष
बिजनौर। भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष दिगंबर सिंह के खिलाफ भ्रामक पर्चे सड़कों पर गिराने से किसानों में रोष फैल गया। किसानों ने बिजनौर व मंडावर थाने में जाकर अज्ञात के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
सोमवार सुबह चक्कर चौराहा मंडावर रोड पर राहगीरों ने काफी संख्या में पर्चे पड़े देखे। उन्होंने पर्चे पढ़े तो उनमें भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष दिगंबर सिंह के खिलाफ भ्रामक बातें लिखी हुई थीं। पर्चों में चीनी मिलों पर कार्रवाई होने के बाद भी दिगंबर सिंह पर मिलों के खिलाफ आंदोलन न करने सहित अनेक आरोप लगाए गए थे। इससे किसानों में रोष फैल गया। मंडावर में भी इस तरह के पर्चे मिले। जिला मीडिया प्रभारी संदीप त्यागी ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ शहर कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है। मंडावर में ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष विजय सिंह ने तहरीर दी। तहरीर में कहा कि पहले भी इस तरह की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। पिछले साल गांव बागड़पुर में बाबा महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत की प्रतिमा तोड़ दी गई थी तो कुछ दिन पहले हल्दौर में आयोजित हुई महापंचायत स्थल पर गोमांस डाल दिया गया था। मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई।

