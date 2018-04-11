शहर चुनें

नहर का पानी न मिलने से किसान चिंतित

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 12:53 AM IST
नहर का पानी न मिलने से किसान चिंतित
रेहड़।
नहर का पानी टेल तक न पहुंचने से किसान चिंतित है। किसान विजयपाल, गजेंद्र, महेंद्र, इरशाद आदि ने आरोप लगाया कि सिंचाई विभाग ने कासमुपरगढ़ी भवानीपुर माइनर की साफ सफाई नहीं कराई। माइनर में मिट्टी भरी पड़ी है। किसानों का आरोप है कि सिंचाई विभाग से नहर की सफाई की मांग की गई। लेकिन सिंचाई विभाग ने अनसुनी कर दी। कई दिन तक माइनर में पानी चलाया गया। लेकिन पानी टेल तक नहीं पहुंच पाया। किसानों की फसल सूूखी खड़ी रह गई। बारिश पड़ने के बाद फसलों पर हरियाली दिखाई दे रही है। किसानों ने विभाग से माइनर की सफाई कराने की मांग की है। उधर जेई जोगेंद्र सिंह का कहना है नहर बंद है। जल्द ही सिल्ट की साफ सफाई कराई जाएगी।

