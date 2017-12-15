बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोहम्मद युनुस बने सपा के नगर अध्यक्ष
{"_id":"5a32c4994f1c1b8d698c1ae5","slug":"201513276569-bijnor-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u092f\u0941\u0928\u0941\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 12:18 AM IST
मोहम्मद यूनुस बने सपा के नगर अध्यक्ष
चांदपुर। समाजवादी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल यादव ने चांदपुर निवासी मोहम्मद यूनुस पुत्र मुन्ने को पार्टी का नगर अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया है। जिलाध्यक्ष ने नवनियुक्त नगर अध्यक्ष से पार्टी हित में काम करते हुए पार्टी कार्यक्रमों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने की अपेक्षा की है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a32427c4f1c1b686a8b97c9","slug":"arabic-version-of-swag-se-swagat-the-tiger-zinda-hai-song-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924', \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3219484f1c1b69678c1d82","slug":"anushka-virat-full-reception-card-revealed-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 100 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a320fd44f1c1b156b8bc1ba","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-planner-devika-naren-revealed-everything","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3201584f1c1b8b688b84ef","slug":"priyank-sharma-wore-bikini-and-vikas-gupta-thinks-he-involved-his-mother-in-task","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a31612b4f1c1bc1678c15b8","slug":"raj-kapoor-and-moscow-see-what-happens-to-him-on-primer-of-film-awara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0906\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e' \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3207244f1c1b74698c1a3b","slug":"lalu-prasad-yadav-attacks-bjp-gujarat-election-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930' \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u091a\u091f\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0927\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a32a5ba4f1c1b8b688b86c0","slug":"chhattisgarh-minister-brijmohan-agrawal-comment-on-rahul-gandhi-gurarat-election-exit-polls-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u0940 '\u092a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0942' \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e- \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093f\u091f \u092a\u094b\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3132524f1c1ba12d8b85f5","slug":"chargesheet-prepared-against-nasimuddin-and-other-bsp-leaders","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0938\u0940\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 22 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2c00914f1c1bca678c0868","slug":"woman-who-did-marriage-with-yogi-adityanath-pic-sent-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, 14 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a2ef93e4f1c1b8d698c11fe","slug":"firing-in-university","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0908\u090f\u092b\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a311a3b4f1c1bca678c141e","slug":"ngt-directs-shrine-board-that-no-chanting-of-mantras-and-jaykaras-in-amarnath","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!