भाकियू की जिलास्तरीय बैठक
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:58 PM IST
भाकियू की जिलास्तरीय बैठक
कोतवाली देहात। भारतीय किसान यूनियन की ब्लाक कोतवाली देहात के किसानों की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए जिला अध्यक्ष चौधरी दिगंबर सिंह ने कहा कि गन्ना मिलों द्वारा की जा रही घटतौली और किसानों का गन्ना भुगतान समय से नहीं किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बुधवार के मुरादाबाद कमिश्नर के कार्यालय पर होने वाले धरना प्रदर्शन को सफल बनाने के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। विनोद परमार की अध्यक्षता, चौधरी सूरपाल सिंह के संचालन में आयोजित बैठक में रामऔतार सिंह, धर्मवीर सिंह, वीर सिंह डवास, देवदत्त शर्मा, दर्शन सिंह भौजी, कुलदीप सिंह, सरदार बलिहार सिंह, अतुल कुमार, नरदेव सिंह, पृथ्वी सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
{"_id":"5a4222664f1c1b4c528bbb9c","slug":"tejashwi-yadav-said-if-lalu-yadav-had-allied-with-bjp-he-would-have-considered-as-raja-harishchandra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930' \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947: \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
