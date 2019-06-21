शहर चुनें

अतिक्रमण करने वालों के चालान काटे

अतिक्रमण करने वालों के चालान काटे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 11:16 PM IST
धामपुर। एसडीएम धीरेंद्र सिंह व सीओ महावीर सिंह राजावत ने पुलिस बल के साथ नगर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला और जैतरा रेलवे फाटक से लेकर सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने वाले व्यापारियों के चालान काटे। विरोध करने वाले व्यापारियों को दौड़ाया। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सड़क पर किसी प्रकार का अतिक्रमण नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान रोज चलाया जाएगा। अभियान के दौरान जिस व्यापारी का सड़क पर सामान मिलेगा उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। पुलिस के अभियान से व्यापारियों में हड़कंप मचा रहा।

Related

मदरसे को मसजिद का रूप देने का प्रयास करने को लेकर हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों में असंतोष
Bijnor

मदरसे को मसजिद का रूप देने का प्रयास करने को लेकर हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों में असंतोष

21 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान योजना का नहीं मिला लाभ
Bijnor

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान योजना का नहीं मिला लाभ

21 जून 2019

बिजनौर में नेहरू स्टेडियम में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर योग करती महिलाएं।
Bijnor

योग साधना का लिया संकल्प, निरोगी काया के लिए उमड़े साधक

21 जून 2019

प्रभारी मंत्री के सामने उठाया जैन फार्म के पेड़ काटे जाने का मुद्दा 16-39-08
Bijnor

प्रभारी मंत्री के सामने उठाया जैन फार्म के पेड़ काटे जाने का मुद्दा 16-39-08

21 जून 2019

भाकियू भानू ने किया तहसील में प्रदर्शन
Bijnor

भाकियू भानू ने किया तहसील में प्रदर्शन

21 जून 2019

पांच बाइक के साथ वाहन चोर गिरफ्तार
Bijnor

पांच बाइक के साथ वाहन चोर गिरफ्तार

21 जून 2019

