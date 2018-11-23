शहर चुनें

खाद और पेस्टीसाइड की दुकानों पर छापेमारी

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
खाद और पेस्टीसाइड की दुकानों पर छापेमारी
बिजनौर। शासन के निर्देशों पर जिले की खाद बीज और पेस्टीसाइड की दुकानों पर ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी की गई। तीन टीमों ने 46 नमूने जांच को लिए। बंद मिली 10 दुकानों के लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
जिला कृषि अधिकारी अवधेश मिश्र के अनुसार शासन के निर्देशों पर बृहस्पतिवार को जिले की खाद बीज व पेस्टीसाइड विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर छापेमारी की गई। बिजनौर तहसील क्षेत्र में सीडीओ प्रवीण मिश्र व उपनिदेशक कृषि जेपी चौधरी ने 17 दुकानों में छापेमारी की। इस दौरान आठ नमूने खाद और छह नमूने बीजों के लिए हैं। जिला कृषि अवधेश मिश्र, एआर सहकारिता अमित कुमार त्यागी ने चांदपुर व नजीबाबाद क्षेत्र की 20 दुकानों पर छापेमारी कर खाद के सात, बीज के नौ और पेस्टीसाइड के चार, भूमि संरक्षण अधिकारी धीरज कुमार व प्रभारी जिला उद्यान अधिकारी नरपाल सिंह मलिक ने धामपुर व नजीबाबाद में 18 दुकानों पर छापे मारकर खाद के 12 नमूने लिए हैं। सभी नमूने शुद्धता जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं। छापेमारी में दस दुकान बंद मिली।

Most Read

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा की पूर्व संध्या पर दीपदान करते लोग।
Bijnor

भागीरथी के तट पर उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

विदुर कुटी में भागीरथी के तट पर बृहस्पतिवार को आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। करीब चार लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा के तट पर डेरा जमा लिया। आधी रात से हर-हर गंगे के जयकारे गंगा के तट पर गूंजने लगेे

23 नवंबर 2018

सफाई कर्मचारी संघ ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन
Bijnor

सफाई कर्मचारी संघ ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

23 नवंबर 2018

फैज आलम खां बने हाईकोर्ट जस्टिस
Bijnor

फैज आलम खां बने हाईकोर्ट जस्टिस

23 नवंबर 2018

इंडिया की नंबर वन शूटर बनी बिजनौर की ख्याति
Bijnor

इंडिया की नंबर वन शूटर बनी बिजनौर की ख्याति

23 नवंबर 2018

आरबीडी कॉलेज में अपराजिता कार्यक्रम के दौरान नाटक पेश करतीं छात्राएं।
Bijnor

रौनक के मंचन से दिया बेटियों को बचाने का संदेश

23 नवंबर 2018

आज खुलेंगे बैंक फिर तीन दिन रहेगी बंदी
Bijnor

आज खुलेंगे बैंक फिर तीन दिन रहेगी बंदी

22 नवंबर 2018

अपग्रेड होगी गजरौला-मुरादाबाद रेल लाइन
Bijnor

अपग्रेड होगी गजरौला-मुरादाबाद रेल लाइन

22 नवंबर 2018

किसानों ने ब्याज सहित मांगा गन्ना बकाया भुगतान
Bijnor

किसानों ने ब्याज सहित मांगा गन्ना बकाया भुगतान

22 नवंबर 2018

accident in punjabi bagh
Bijnor

कार से टकराकर पिकअप से भिड़ी बाइक, दिव्यांग समेत चार घायल

22 नवंबर 2018

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत
Bijnor

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत

22 नवंबर 2018

घर में घुसकर नाबालिग के छेड़खानी, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Bijnor

घर में घुसकर नाबालिग के छेड़खानी, आरोपी धमकी देकर हुआ फरार, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

22 नवंबर 2018

रैली को संबोधित करते भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर।
Bijnor

‘मंदिर निर्माण के नाम पर जनता को बरगला रही है भाजपा’

20 नवंबर 2018

नेहरू स्टेडियम में छात्राओं को ताइक्वांडो सिखाती युवतियां।
Bijnor

आत्मरक्षा की मुफ्त ट्रेनिंग दे रहीं तीन बेटियां

21 नवंबर 2018

दो श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा मेले में जमाया डेरा
Bijnor

दो श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा मेले में जमाया डेरा

22 नवंबर 2018

मेले का शुभारंभ करते जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष साकेंद्र प्रताप सिंह।
Bijnor

मां गंगा की आराधना के साथ मेला शुरू

20 नवंबर 2018

वृद्घ की हत्या
Bijnor

वृद्घ की हत्या

22 नवंबर 2018

