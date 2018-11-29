शहर चुनें

राजगढ़ वनरेंज में गंगा खादर क्षेत्र में पैमाईश शुरू

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 12:02 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वन रेंज की पैमाईश से भूमाफिया में हड़कंप
नांगलसोती। गांव जीतपुर, शहजादपुर के किसानों ने एसडीएम डॉ. पंकज कुमार वर्मा से राजगढ़ वन रेंज के अंतर्गत गंगा खादर क्षेत्र की भूमि पर भू माफिया द्वारा फसल लगाकर कब्जा करने की शिकायत की थी। एसडीएम ने निर्देश पर बुुधवार को कानूनगो बिशंभर दयाल त्यागी के नेतृत्व में लेेखपाल करन सिंह, सुरेंद्र, शेखर, प्रेम प्रताप, देवशरण की टीम ने नांगल पुलिस के साथ वनरेंज की गंगा खादर क्षेत्र की भूमि की पैमाईश की। टीम के मौके पर पहुंचने से भू माफिया में हड़कंप मच गया। कानूनगो ने बताया कि पैमाईश प्रक्रिया अभी शुरू की गई है। जल्द ही साफ हो जाएगा कि वन रेंज की कितनी भूमि को भू माफिया ने कब्जा रखा है।

demo
Bijnor

चार चीनी मिलों ने किया शत प्रतिशत भुगतान

बिजनौर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का 30 नवंबर तक शत प्रतिशत बकाया भुगतान कराने की घोषणा का असर दिखने लगा है। जिले की चार चीनी मिलों ने शत प्रतिशत गन्ना बकाया भुगतान कर दिया है।

28 नवंबर 2018

नगीना विधायक करेंगे राजस्थान में सपा का प्रचार
Bijnor

नगीना विधायक करेंगे राजस्थान में सपा का प्रचार

29 नवंबर 2018

राशन की दुकान निरस्तीकरण का फर्जी शासनादेश बनाने पर चार के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज
Bijnor

राशन की दुकान निरस्तीकरण का फर्जी शासनादेश बनाने पर चार के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

29 नवंबर 2018

लक्ष्मी ही नहीं दुर्गा-काली का रूप भी है नारी
Bijnor

लक्ष्मी ही नहीं दुर्गा-काली का रूप भी है नारी

29 नवंबर 2018

पोलियो के संभावित लक्षण से हड़कंप
Bijnor

पोलियो के संभावित लक्षण से हड़कंप

29 नवंबर 2018

किसानों ने गन्ने की होली जलाई
Bijnor

किसानों ने गन्ने की होली जलाई

29 नवंबर 2018

बालिका विद्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण करते डाॅ. विशेष गुप्ता।
Bijnor

बोर्ड पर ‘आशीर्वाद’ नहीं लिख पाई शिक्षिका

28 नवंबर 2018

बिजनौर में कलेक्ट्रेट में डीएम की गाड़ी के धरने पर बैठे सफाई कर्मचारी।
Bijnor

डीएम की कार के आगे बैठ गए सफाईकर्मी

28 नवंबर 2018

बहुचर्चित सास-बहु हत्याकांड
Bijnor

बहुचर्चित सास-बहु हत्याकांड

29 नवंबर 2018

सिख समाज ने सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत किया
Bijnor

सिख समाज ने सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत किया

28 नवंबर 2018

