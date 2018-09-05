शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   जिले के गांवों का घर घर दीपावली तक होगा रोशन

जिले के गांवों का घर घर दीपावली तक होगा रोशन

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 12:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दीपावली पर एक लाख घरों को रोशन करेगा विद्युत निगम
बिजनौर। जिले के सभी घर दीपावली पर रोशन होगा। बिजली निगम का सभी गांवों को प्रधानमंत्री की सौभाग्य योजना के अंतर्गत दीपावली तक संतृप्त करने का लक्ष्य है। योजना के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए दो सौभाग्य रथ गांव-गांव जाएंगे। निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता ने ग्रामीणों से सहयोग करने को कहा है।
अधीक्षण अभियंता एसपी सिंह के अनुसार जिले में करीब 2900 राजस्व गांव व मजरे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री की घर-घर बिजली पहुंचाने की सौभाग्य योजना में 300 गांवों में घर-घर बिजली पहुंच गई है। सभी गांवों में दीपावली तक घर घर बिजली देने का लक्ष्य रखकर काम चल रहा है। शासन की ओर से नामित दो निजी कंपनी गांव-गांव वांछित खंभाें व तार का सर्वे करने में लगी हैं। करीब 150 गांव का सर्वे पूरा हो गया है। निगम की टीम कनेक्शन देने के लिए एक सप्ताह में 70-80 गांव में कैंप लगा रही हैं। उपभोक्ता को कनेक्शन का कोई पैसा नहीं देना है। तार, केबिल, मीटर आदि फ्री लगेगा। लोगों को योजना की जानकारी देने दो सौभाग्य प्रचार वाहन रोजाना पांच-पांच गांव जा रहे हैं। वाहनों पर तैनात टीम मौके पर ही कनेक्शन देगी। ग्रामीण योजना का लाभ उठाएं।

Recommended

saturn margi from 6 september 2018 positive effects these zodiac horoscope according to astrology
Predictions

6 सितंबर बाद शनिदेव इन 5 राशियों की बदल देंगे किस्मत, देखने को मिलेंगे कई चमत्कारी बदलाव

4 सितंबर 2018

An old man beaten by some people for allegedly leaving a cow in balrampur.
Lucknow

गाय का इलाज कराने जा रहे बुजुर्ग को बुरी तरह पीटकर मुंह काला किया, जंजीर से बांधकर घुमाया, तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2018

pawan semwal
Dehradun

दिल्ली में रहने वाले इस गायक की एलबम ने उड़ाई भाजपा की नींद, सियासी माहौल गरम

4 सितंबर 2018

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed near Devaliya village of Jodhpur
India News

जोधपुर के पास वायुसेना का लड़ाकू मिग-27 विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पूरी तरह जलकर राख

4 सितंबर 2018

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 3 september to 9 september 2018 first week of september month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 3 से 9 सितंबर: शनि बदलेंगे इस हफ्ते अपनी चाल, जानिए कौन होगा मालामाल कौन बेहाल

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले वेटर का काम करता था ये एक्टर, इन 2 सुपरस्टार्स से रह चुका है अफेयर

4 सितंबर 2018

akshay kumar
akshay kumar
akshay kumar
akshay kumar
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले वेटर का काम करता था ये एक्टर, इन 2 सुपरस्टार्स से रह चुका है अफेयर

4 सितंबर 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Television

KBC 10: हॉट सीट पर बैठना है तो पार करने होंगे ये 5 पड़ाव, फिर मिलेगा कंप्यूटर स्क्रिन पर पहला प्रश्न

4 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 12: राहुल रॉय से लेकर 'अंगूरी भाभी' तक ये रहे विनर, यहां है अबतक के विजेताओं की लिस्ट

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

Teachers Day 2018: 'ऐ खुदा मुझको बता', टीचर्स डे पर जरूर सुनें ये 5 गीत, एक तो रुला कर ही रख देगा

4 सितंबर 2018

dengue, malaria, chikungunya
Home Remedies

अब चिकनगुनिया से ड़रने की नही है जरूरत, जानें इसके लक्षण और घरेलू इलाज

4 सितंबर 2018

Japan
World of Wonders

Teachers Day 2018: जापान के स्कूल में मिलता है इतना शानदार मिड डे मील, भूल जाएंगे 5 स्टार होटल का खाना

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

Teachers Day 2018: पेरेंट्स जरूर दिखाएं बच्चों को ये 5 फिल्में, कामयाबी खुद आकर चूमेगी कदम

4 सितंबर 2018

Husband Wife
Humour

पति के पांव दबाते-दबाते पत्नी ने कर डाला वो काम, वीडियो देखेंगे तो शर्मा जाएंगे

4 सितंबर 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

पहले मनाई ईद फिर कान्हा बन शाहरुख खान ने फोड़ी मटकी, जन्माष्टमी पर कुछ ऐसी थी 'मन्नत' की रंगत

4 सितंबर 2018

Hindi Medium 2
Bollywood

Teachers Day: स्कूल पर आधारित हैं ये 11 बॉलीवुड फिल्में, एक-एक फिल्म बयां करती है अंदर की हकीकत

4 सितंबर 2018

teacher day 2018 importance of teachers day
Lifestyle

Teacher's Day 2018: आखिर क्यों मनाया जाता है शिक्षक दिवस? जानें इसके पीछे की कहानी

4 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

Stepmother held for planning gangrape murder of 9 year old girl in Baramulla jammu Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: सौतेली मां ने गैंगरेप करवा कर 9 साल कि बेटी की कराई हत्या, साजिश में भाई भी था शामिल

उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र में सौतेली मां ने एक बच्ची से गैंग रेप करवा कर हत्या करवा दी और शव को जंगल में फेंकवा दिया। आरोपी महिला और उसके बेटे सहित कुल पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

5 सितंबर 2018

बेकाबू पिकअप की टक्कर से छात्र की मौत
Kaushambi

बेकाबू पिकअप की टक्कर से छात्र की मौत

5 सितंबर 2018

चोरी की रिपोर्ट न दर्ज होने पर बिफरे सांसद
Kaushambi

चोरी की रिपोर्ट न दर्ज होने पर बिफरे सांसद

5 सितंबर 2018

इकाना इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम
Lucknow

24 साल का इंतजार खत्म: 6 नवंबर को लखनऊ में होगा भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच टी-20 मैच

4 सितंबर 2018

डाक्टर बनी दाई के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश
Kanpur

डाक्टर बनी दाई के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश

5 सितंबर 2018

सौ शिक्षक आज मुख्यमंत्री से लेंगे नियुक्त पत्र
Kanpur

सौ शिक्षक आज मुख्यमंत्री से लेंगे नियुक्त पत्र

5 सितंबर 2018

सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए टीटीई हुए दिल्ली रवाना
Chandauli

सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए टीटीई हुए दिल्ली रवाना

5 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अवध के लिए काल बनी बारिश व बाढ़, 11 की मौत, फैजाबाद-अंबेडकरनगर में तीन-तीन मौतें

4 सितंबर 2018

woman delivered four children in faizabad.
Lucknow

फैजाबाद में महिला ने एक साथ चार बच्चों को दिया जन्म, जच्चा और बच्चे सभी स्वस्थ

4 सितंबर 2018

दुर्घटना में मृत छात्राओं को दी श्रद्धांजलि
Chandauli

दुर्घटना में मृत छात्राओं को दी श्रद्धांजलि

5 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस वीडियो के बाद पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, वजह का किया खुलासा

उत्तर प्रदेश में बिजनौर के नगीना देहात थाना क्षेत्र में एक नव दम्पति ने बदनामी के डर से फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी।

31 अगस्त 2018

BIJNOR BULLET SHOT 1:39

VIDEO: स्कूल से निकाले गए छात्र ने प्रिंसिपल को मारी गोली

30 अगस्त 2018

बिजनौर 3:01

अचानक बढ़ा गंगा का पानी, फिर हुआ ये!

24 अगस्त 2018

BIJNORE 3:07

VIDEO: पानी-पानी हुआ ये पूरा इलाका, नाव का करना पड़ रहा है इस्तेमाल

8 अगस्त 2018

UP NEWS 3:03

बिजनौर में धंसा पुल, बलरामपुर में राप्ती खतरे के निशान के पार

7 अगस्त 2018

Related

73 संविधान संसोधन को उतर प्रदेश में लागू करने की मांग
Chandauli

73 संविधान संसोधन को उतर प्रदेश में लागू करने की मांग

5 सितंबर 2018

गंगा रौद्र रूप में आई, जलस्तर 76 मीटर पार
Varanasi

गंगा रौद्र रूप में आई, जलस्तर 76 मीटर पार

5 सितंबर 2018

प्रगति के लिए इनेलो-बसपा गठबंधन का साथ दें युवा: अजय संधू
Fatehabad

प्रगति के लिए इनेलो-बसपा गठबंधन का साथ दें युवा: अजय संधू

5 सितंबर 2018

लापरवाही बरतने पर बेलदार, जेई व एसडीओ सस्पेंड व एक्सईएन के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश
Karnal

लापरवाही बरतने पर बेलदार, जेई व एसडीओ सस्पेंड व एक्सईएन के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

5 सितंबर 2018

uttarakhand high court
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट ने दिए रुड़की के पूर्व मेयर राणा के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश, जानिए पूरा मामला

4 सितंबर 2018

Haryana Roadways Bus
Chandigarh

अलर्टः सफर पर न निकलें, 9 राज्यों के लिए आज रात 12 बजे के बाद नहीं दौड़ेंगी रोडवेज की बसें

4 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.