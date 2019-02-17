शहर चुनें

आज मुंडेरवा मिल आ सकते हैं मुख्यमंत्री

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 12:28 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आज मुंडेरवा मिल आएंगे मुख्यमंत्री
मुंडेरवा। गोरखपुर में प्रधानमंत्री की सभा को देखते हुए रविवार को निर्माणाधीन मुंडेरवा शुगर मिल का मुख्यमंत्री रविवार को निरीक्षण करेंगे। शनिवार देर शाम प्रशासनिक अफसर भी शुगर मिल परिसर पहुंचे। मुंडेरवा मिल के आंतरिक सूत्रों के मुुुताबिक रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ निर्माणाधीन शुगर मिल का निरीक्षण करेंगे। इसके लिए परिसर के केनयार्ड में हैलीकॉप्टर उतरने के लिए व्यवस्था की जा रही है। मंच का भी निर्माण कार्य कर हो रहा है। मिल प्रबंधन और विभागीय अफसरों के साथ बैठक करने की भी सूचना है। इस बाबत डीएम डॉ राजशेखर ने बताया कि शासन से कार्यक्रम आया है।


Gorakhpur

बस्ती: 'पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद' सुनना इतना नागवार गुजरा कि लगाने लगा 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद' के नारे, गिरफ्तार

आतंकी घटना के विरोध में बनाई गई मानव श्रृंखला के दौरान छात्राओं के मुंह से पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद बोलना इतना नागवार गुजरा कि आगे बढ़कर वह पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारा लगाने लगा।

16 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन

Basti

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद नारा लगाने वाला गिरफ्तार

17 फरवरी 2019


Basti

व्यापारी, डॉक्टर और संस्थाओं ने जताया गुस्सा

17 फरवरी 2019

पुर्नसंशोधित....पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद नारा लगाने वाला गिरफ्तार
Basti

पुर्नसंशोधित....पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद नारा लगाने वाला गिरफ्तार

17 फरवरी 2019


Basti

छात्र-छात्राओं ने बनाई मानव शृंखला

17 फरवरी 2019


Basti

जवानों की शहादत पर हर ओर गम और गुस्सा

17 फरवरी 2019


Basti

कैंडल मार्च निकाला

17 फरवरी 2019

जवानों की शहादत पर हर ओर गम और गुस्षसा
Basti

जवानों की शहादत पर हर ओर गम और गुस्षसा

17 फरवरी 2019

आज आएंगे उपमुख्यमंत्री, प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरीं
Basti

आज आएंगे उपमुख्यमंत्री, प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरीं

17 फरवरी 2019

ट्रक के चपेट से बाइक सवार दो घायल, एक की मौत
Basti

ट्रक के चपेट से बाइक सवार दो घायल, एक की मौत

17 फरवरी 2019


Gorakhpur

बीजेपी सांसद का बयान, 'प्रियंका दिल्ली में जींस पहनती हैं, जनता के बीच साड़ी में आती हैं'

10 फरवरी 2019


Basti

दो सजायाफ्ता कैदियों की सजा माफ

15 फरवरी 2019


Basti

गम और गुस्से में दिखे लोग, फूंका पाक का पुतला

15 फरवरी 2019


Basti

जमीन के लिए घमासान, दो गंभीर घायल

15 फरवरी 2019


Basti

पीएनबी के ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र में लाखों का गोलमाल

15 फरवरी 2019

तीन मामलों में सात लाख भुगतान का आदेश
Basti

तीन मामलों में सात लाख भुगतान का आदेश

15 फरवरी 2019

