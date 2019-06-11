शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   woman Home Guard set ablaze by her relative under Baradari police station limits y'day at Bareilly

बरेली: महिला होमगार्ड को परिचित ने दी ऐसी दर्दनाक यातना, हो गई ऐसी हालत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 09:37 AM IST
woman Home Guard in hospital
woman Home Guard in hospital - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली में एक महिला होमगार्ड को उसके एक रिश्तेदार ने आग के हवाले कर दिया। सामचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक महिला बुरी तरह झुलस गई है। घटना के बाद उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। फिलहाल महिला का इलाज चल रहा है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


घटना बरेली के बारादरी थाने की बताई जा रही है। वहीं इस मामले को लेकर मजिस्ट्रेट ने जानकारी दी है कि उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल उसकी हालत स्थिर है। बाद में उसे पूछताछ के पुलिस स्टेशन लाया जाएगा। यह संपत्ति विवाद से जुड़ा मामला नजर आ रहा है।

Recommended

Cricket News

इन पांच जांबाजों ने रोका ऑस्ट्रेलिया का विजय रथ, लिया पिछली हार का बदला

10 जून 2019

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
शिखर धवन
Virat Kohli
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

इन पांच जांबाजों ने रोका ऑस्ट्रेलिया का विजय रथ, लिया पिछली हार का बदला

10 जून 2019

Cricket News

धोनी के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब बस 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ही माही से आगे

10 जून 2019

एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी-सचिन तेंदुलकर
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब बस 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ही माही से आगे

10 जून 2019

Cricket News

नम आंखों से युवराज सिंह ने दिए ये पांच बड़े बयान, रिटायरमेंट मैच के बारे में किया खुलासा

11 जून 2019

युवराज सिंह
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
संन्यास लेने के दौरान युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

नम आंखों से युवराज सिंह ने दिए ये पांच बड़े बयान, रिटायरमेंट मैच के बारे में किया खुलासा

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

girish karnad
girish karnad
girish karnad
girish karnad
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

Bollywood

26 रुपए लेकर मुंबई आए थे इंडस्ट्री के 'नारद मुनि', जो बाद में बने विलेन, ऐसे अनसुने तथ्य

10 जून 2019

जीवन
जीवन
जीवन
जीवन
Bollywood

26 रुपए लेकर मुंबई आए थे इंडस्ट्री के 'नारद मुनि', जो बाद में बने विलेन, ऐसे अनसुने तथ्य

10 जून 2019

nariyal
Astrology

नारियल के इन अचूक उपायों से चुटकी में दूर हो जाती हैं बाधाएं और बढ़ने लगता है धन

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
bareilly womens homeguard hospital cure up crime crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

girish karnad
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

शादी के बाद भी इन 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का रहा अफेयर, बॉक्स आफिस ने भी उठाया फायदा

10 जून 2019

करतब दिखाते सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बालाकोट के बाद फैसला: 2020 तक ब्रह्मोस से लैस होंगे सुखोई, सीमा पार किए बिना ही दुश्मन होगा ढेर

10 जून 2019

waheed murad
Bollywood

ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर हर हीरो के लिए बन गया था खतरा, मिली थी ऐसी मौत देख डर गई थी दुनिया

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

शाह को मिलेगा संसद भवन के आर्किटेक्ट का बंगला, नए सांसदों के लिए तैयार हुए लुटियन जोन के 36 फ्लैट

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रताड़ना
Bareilly

प्रेमी से फोन पर बात करते देख पिता ने बेटी की चोटी काटी, हथौड़े से कुचल दिए हाथ-पैर

इज्जतनगर इलाके की एक बस्ती में शनिवार को ऐसा वाकया हुआ जिसे देखकर बस्ती के लोग सन्न रह गए।

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
‘भूत’ के खौफ से सहमी कैडेट्स, रात भर हुई निगरानी
Bareilly

‘भूत’ के खौफ से सहमी कैडेट्स, रात भर हुई निगरानी

11 जून 2019

आज और झुलसाएगी धूप कल से छाएंगे बादल
Bareilly

आज और झुलसाएगी धूप कल से छाएंगे बादल

11 जून 2019

बालिका वर्ग में लखनऊ ने बरेली को हराया
Bareilly

बालिका वर्ग में लखनऊ ने बरेली को हराया

11 जून 2019

इंटरनेशनल आईटी फोरम में देश का मान बढ़ाएंगे प्रो. रजत मूना
Bareilly

इंटरनेशनल आईटी फोरम में देश का मान बढ़ाएंगे प्रो. रजत मूना

11 जून 2019

चौकी चौराहा मस्जिद प्रकरण- सड़क पर बस दो लाइन में होगी नमाज
Bareilly

चौकी चौराहा मस्जिद प्रकरण- सड़क पर बस दो लाइन में होगी नमाज

11 जून 2019

पंकज कुमार सिंह एनई रेलवे के सीपीआरओ नियुक्त
Bareilly

पंकज कुमार सिंह एनई रेलवे के सीपीआरओ नियुक्त

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

मैच पर सट्टा लगाते चार सटोरिये गिरफ्तार, कई इलाकों में चल रहा धंधा

10 जून 2019

बरात में डांस को लेकर मारपीट, तीन घायल
Bareilly

बरात में डांस को लेकर मारपीट, तीन घायल

11 जून 2019

पुलिस की सुस्ती तोड़ने को रोड पर पैदल निकले प्रभारी एसएसपी
Bareilly

पुलिस की सुस्ती तोड़ने को रोड पर पैदल निकले प्रभारी एसएसपी

11 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

रिमझिम फुहारों ने दी दिल्ली को गर्मी से राहत, भीगी दिल्ली

दिल्ली वालों के लिए बारिश गर्मी से राहत लेकर आई। मंगलवार को रिमझिम फुहारों से दिल्ली भीगी। भीषण गर्मी से दिल्ली को थोड़ी निजात मिली। इससे पहले सोमवार को पिछले 10 सालों का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया जब राजधानी में पारा 48 के पार पहुंच गया।

11 जून 2019

मेरठ न्यूज 0:47

मेरठ: नेग को लेकर थाने में भीड़े किन्नरों के दो गुट, पुलिस ने जमकर भांजी लाठियां

11 जून 2019

फतेहवीर 2:00

बोरवेल में 5 दिन से फंसे मासूम को निकालने की कोशिशें जारी, 10 जून को 2 साल का हो गया फतेहवीर

10 जून 2019

योगी 1:09

सीएम योगी ने की महिला सुरक्षा पर बड़ी बैठक, अलीगढ़ की घटना पर हुआ मंथन, अधिकारियों को लगाई फटकार

10 जून 2019

लिजी वेलासक्वेज 4:08

'The World Ugliest Women' का तंज कर जिसे लोगों ने कहा मर जाओ, आज वही बनी दूसरों के लिए प्रेरणा

10 जून 2019

Related

जियो ने रुलाया, रेलवे का संचार नेटवर्क भी ध्वस्त
Bareilly

जियो ने रुलाया, रेलवे का संचार नेटवर्क भी ध्वस्त

9 जून 2019

शहीद गेट के पास महिला की चेन लूटी
Bareilly

शहीद गेट के पास महिला की चेन लूटी

11 जून 2019

चोरी की बिजली से चल रही थी मिल
Bareilly

चोरी की बिजली से चल रही थी मिल

11 जून 2019

दीपक की कस्टडी डेथ में अब तत्कालीन इंस्पेक्टर भी घिरे
Bareilly

दीपक की कस्टडी डेथ में अब तत्कालीन इंस्पेक्टर भी घिरे

11 जून 2019

69 हजार शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए शिक्षामित्रों ने भरी हुंकार
Bareilly

69 हजार शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए शिक्षामित्रों ने भरी हुंकार

11 जून 2019

थाने वाले अड़े तो चंद घंटों में सांसद पर लिख गई रिपोर्ट
Bareilly

थाने वाले अड़े तो चंद घंटों में सांसद पर लिख गई रिपोर्ट

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.