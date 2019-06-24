शहर चुनें

यूपी: बदायूं में बंदूक की नोक पर पुलिस कर रही चेंकिग, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बदायूं Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 05:40 PM IST
बंदूक की नोंक पर बाइक सवार की तलाशी करती पुलिस
बंदूक की नोंक पर बाइक सवार की तलाशी करती पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के वजीरगंज में चेंकिग के दौरान मोटर साइकिल सवार पर सिपाहियों ने बंदूक तान दी। मोटर साइकिल सवार हाथ ऊपर कर खड़ा रहा और इस दौरान एक सिपाही बाइक सवार की जांच करने लगा। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद बदायूं के एसएसपी अशोक कुमार त्रिपाठी को सामने आकर जवाब देना पड़ा। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक उन्होंने कहा कि पहले कई बार वाहन चेंकिग के दौरान कुछ बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग की है। ऐसी घटनाओं में हमारे कुछ पुलिसकर्मी भी मारे गए व कुछ घायल हुए। इसलिए हमने यह तरीका अपनाया है।   
 

badayun uttar pradesh crime up crime badayoon crime bareli crime bareli police up police police crime story up crime news vehicle checking gun point searching
