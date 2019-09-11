शहर चुनें

त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस का बदला नंबर

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 02:21 AM IST
अब बदले हुए नंबरों से चल रही
है सिंगरौली टनकपुर एक्सप्रेस
बरेली। सिंगरौली से टनकपुर जाने वाली त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस अब पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के नंबर (15075/15076) से चलाई जा रही है। अब तक ट्रेन उत्तर रेलवे के नंबर (14369/14370) से चल रही थी। जानकारी के अभाव में यात्री इस ट्रेन को पुराने नंबर से ही सर्च कर रहे थे, जिससे उन्हें ट्रेन की लोकेशन नहीं मिल रही थी। यहां बता दें कि टनकपुर से त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस के जंक्शन आने का समय दोपहर 11:20 और सिंगरौली से आने दोपहर 11:20 बजे है।
