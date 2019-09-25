शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Negligence come out of state Medical college, women gave birth of child in Auto

यूपी: राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रसूति विभाग की लापरवाही आई सामने, ऑटो में कराई महिला की डिलीवरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 04:54 PM IST
ऑटो में हुई महिला की डिलीवरी
ऑटो में हुई महिला की डिलीवरी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर के राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रसूति विभाग की लापरवाही सामने आई है। विभाग ने स्ट्रेचर आने में देरी के कारण महिला की डिलीवरी ऑटो में ही करा दी। 
विज्ञापन
विभाग के स्टाफ इस मामले को लेकर अभी कुछ कहने से बच रहे हैं। यह घटना वाकई में दिल को झकझोर देने वाली है। 

ये पहली बार नहीं है जब इस तरह की घटना सामने आई है। कभी महिला की डिलीवरी अस्पताल के बाहर ही करा दी जाती है तो कभी एंबुलेंस के अभाव में महिला समय पर अस्पताल नहीं पहुंच पाती है। 
इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Hollywood

कौन हैं अमेरिकी रॉकस्टार एल्विस प्रेस्ली, जिससे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की मोदी की तुलना

25 सितंबर 2019

pm modi, elvis presley
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप।
एल्विस प्रेस्ली
एल्विस प्रेस्ली
Hollywood

कौन हैं अमेरिकी रॉकस्टार एल्विस प्रेस्ली, जिससे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की मोदी की तुलना

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

कुमार-अक्षय सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड के मशहूर घरानों के 9 दामाद, एक तो लाइमलाइट से दूर जी रहा जिंदगी

24 सितंबर 2019

Ajay, Kumar and Akshay
Namrata and Kumar Gaurav
Fardeen and Natasha khan
Kajol, Ajay
Bollywood

कुमार-अक्षय सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड के मशहूर घरानों के 9 दामाद, एक तो लाइमलाइट से दूर जी रहा जिंदगी

24 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

आजम खां को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, 29 एफआईआर पर रोक

25 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

ग्रह परिवर्तन: आज से मंगल कन्या राशि में, जानिए सभी राशियों पर कैसा होगा इसका असर

25 सितंबर 2019

पिता का फूटा दर्द
Delhi NCR

जिसने MBBS में टॉप किया वो आत्महत्या कैसे कर सकती है, पिता का फूटा दर्द

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर बोले अमिताभ बच्चन, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं'

25 सितंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार
अमिताभ बच्चन
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर बोले अमिताभ बच्चन, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं'

25 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
auto shahjahanpur news women women empowerment
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

swami chinmayanand case SIT arrested girl in shahjahanpur
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा कि जमानत याचिका खारिज, अदालत ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

25 सितंबर 2019

दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड विजेता
Education

अमिताभ से पहले किस-किस को मिल चुका है दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड, जानें इसकी खासियत

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

आजम खां को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, 29 एफआईआर पर रोक

25 सितंबर 2019

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश के आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर वायुसेना

25 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon
Bollywood

तस्वीर शेयर होते ही फिर से ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार, यूजर ने कहा- 'ये कैसे देशभक्त हैं?'

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर बोले अमिताभ बच्चन, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं'

25 सितंबर 2019

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

इस वजह से आराध्या को स्कूल से लेने खुद पहुंचीं ऐश्वर्या राय, कैमरा देख ये था रिएक्शन

25 सितंबर 2019

पिता का फूटा दर्द
Delhi NCR

जिसने MBBS में टॉप किया वो आत्महत्या कैसे कर सकती है, पिता का फूटा दर्द

25 सितंबर 2019

anil arjun
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

25 सितंबर 2019

pm modi, elvis presley
Hollywood

कौन हैं अमेरिकी रॉकस्टार एल्विस प्रेस्ली, जिससे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की मोदी की तुलना

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: अब एसआईटी के निशाने पर छात्रा, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी

दुष्कर्म के आरोप में स्वामी चिन्मयानंद और फिरौती मामले में युवकों को जेल भेजे जाने के बाद एसआईटी के निशाने पर छात्रा भी आ गई है। बताते हैं कि शनिवार को एसआईटी ने कोर्ट पहुंचकर न्यायिक अफसरों से दोनों मामलों को लेकर चर्चा की।

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बरेली हादसा
Bareilly

बरेली: फरीदपुर में पसरा मातम, एक साथ नौ शवों को देख बिलख पड़े लोग

24 सितंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

अब अगर बिल नहीं भरा तो गुल हो जाएगी बिजली

25 सितंबर 2019

तेजस ट्रेन
Bareilly

लखनऊ-दिल्ली के बीच पांच अक्टूबर से दौड़ेगी तेजस एक्सप्रेस, यह होगी समय सारणी

23 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

जेल में बीस बंदियों के साथ स्वामी ने गुजारी रात, मखमली गद्दों की जगह कंबल, चादर और दरी पर लेटे

22 सितंबर 2019

Health
Bareilly

जिन्हें विदेशी डॉक्टर बताकर ग्रामीणों का इलाज कराया, वे तो स्टूडेंट निकले

25 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: हाईकोर्ट में आज एसआईटी दाखिल करेगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट

23 सितंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

लिफ्ट गिरने की वजह ज्यादा वजन नहीं, मेंटिनेंस न होना था

25 सितंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

शोरूम की चमक बढ़ाने को शहीद कराई हरियाली

25 सितंबर 2019

demu
Bareilly

दिवाली तक यात्रियों को मिल जाएगी एक और डेमू

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लिफ्ट में क्यों लगा होता है आईना, वजह है रोचक

हम सब ने कभी न कभी लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल किया ही हैं। लेकिन क्या आपने लिफ्ट में एक बात गौर फरमाई है। शायद आपको याद नहीं आ रहा होगा। चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं।

25 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान 1:23

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से भीख मांगने पर पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने दी सफाई, कहा- मैंने भीख नहीं मांगी

25 सितंबर 2019

शरद पवार 1:36

MSCB घोटाला: शरद पवार और अजित पवार पर ईडी ने दर्ज किया केस

25 सितंबर 2019

watch business news in a click including GDP forecast by ADB Bank 2:23

एडीबी ने घटाया भारत की विकास दर का अनुमान, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

25 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल एनआरसी 1:36

NRC पर अरविंद केजरीवाल का तंज, अगर NRC हुआ लागू तो सबसे पहले मनोज तिवारी को छोड़नी पड़ेगी दिल्ली

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

छात्रा-स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

छात्रा और स्वामी के बीच 200 बार हुई थी बातचीत, एसआईटी की जांच में हुआ खुलासा

20 सितंबर 2019

खाबड़ में फंसा तेंदुआ
Bareilly

पीलीभीत: शिकारियों के खाबड़ में फंसा तेंदुआ, बचाव के लिए पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम

24 सितंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

स्वेटरों में भी न हो जाए घपला, इसलिए ऑनलाइन टेंडर

25 सितंबर 2019

Civic Amenities,political
Bareilly

ऊर्जा मंत्री कल सुबह आएंगे, दिन भर रुकेंगे, जिला योजना बैठक में लेंगे भाग

25 सितंबर 2019

crime in pilibhit
Bareilly

पांच जगह ताले तोड़े, दो से चोरी, तीन में नाकाम

25 सितंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

ठगी के बाद बोला आरोपी- ये तो मेरा रोज का काम

25 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited