शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Killed my husband by injecting poison

मेरे पति को जहर का इंजेक्शन देकर मार डाला

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 02:16 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कोरोनाना संक्रमित युवक की पत्नी।
कोरोनाना संक्रमित युवक की पत्नी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
ख़बर सुनें

कोरना संक्रमित युवक की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लगाए आरोप

बरेली। कोरोना संक्रमण से हजियापुर के युवक की मौत के बाद उसकी पत्नी ने आरोप लगाया कि कि उसके पति की हत्या की गई है और वह कार्रवाई कराकर दम लेगी।
विज्ञापन
शाम को जब हजियापुर के संक्रमित का शव कब्रिस्तान पहुंचा तो उसकी पत्नी तेवर में दिखी। प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर आरोप लगाते हुए उसने कहा कि उसके पति को जहर का इंजेक्शन देकर मारा गया है। उसे बुधवार सुबह पांच बजे फोन कर बताया गया कि उसके पति की मौत हो गई है। यह पहले ही बताना चाहिए था। उसने कोरोना से मौत की बात खारिज करते हुए कहा कि अगर उसके पति को कोरोना था तो उसे भी होना चाहिए था। उसका कहना था कि पति की मौत के दोषियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो वह तीनों बच्चों के साथ आत्महत्या कर लेगी। आसपास के लोग भी उसके सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए कह रहे थे कि कोरोना वाली बात पुलिस-प्रशासन और मीडिया की गढ़ी हुई है।

‘मृतक की पत्नी ने आरोप लगाए हैं। यह मामला मेरे संज्ञान में भी आया है पर सत्यता से परे लगता है। डॉक्टर इस समय दूसरे भगवान साबित हो रहे हैं। वह आरोप लगाने वाली महिला व उसके पूरे परिवार को बचाने में लगे हैं। आरोप निराधार लगते हैं।’ - शैलेश पांडेय, एसएसपी

लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona alert corona haziapur seal haziapur coorna positive haziapur corona paitent haziapur corona paitent in bareilly

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

पठान के घर में 'ब्राह्मण' बनकर पैदा हुए थे इरफान, इस वजह से पिता उड़ाते थे मजाक

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan khan death: His dream house Cottage in ramgarh nainital
Dehradun

यादें: इरफान खान ने यहां खरीदा था अपने सपनों का 'आशियाना', शांत वादियों में बिताना चाहते थे सुकून के पल

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
थियेटर के दिनों की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें
Dehradun

स्मृति शेष: थियेटर के दिनों में भी एक्टिंग के मास्टर थे इरफान खान, कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान
Bollywood

सुपुर्द-ए-खाक हुए इरफान, दोनों बेटों सहित बॉलीवुड के ये कलाकार भी रहे मौजूद

29 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लॉकडाउन के दौरान फंसे लोगों को गृह मंत्रालय ने शर्तों के साथ दी घर जाने की अनुमति

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
astronomical event
Gorakhpur

चमकते हुए तारे की तरह पृथ्वी के पास से गुजरा खगोलीय पिंड, हैरान करने वाली थी गति

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अलविदा इरफान: कैंसर से जंग हार गया सिनेमा का असली वॉरियर, डॉक्टरों की सलाह मानी होती तो...

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

'कब लगा कि आप स्टार बन गए हैं?' इरफान खान ने दिया था ये शानदार जवाब

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान
Bollywood

इरफान खान के निधन पर परिवार ने जारी किया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसा व्यक्ति जो अंत तक लड़ता रहा'

29 अप्रैल 2020

बाएं से पहले इरफान खान
Bollywood

बचपन में यूं दिखते थे इरफान खान, अनदेखी तस्वीरों में भाई-बहन के साथ आए नजर

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited