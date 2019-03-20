शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर : पुलिस हिरासत से छूटकर भागा इश्फाक अहमद गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 09:59 PM IST
hand cuff
hand cuff
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस गिरफ्त से छूटकर भागा आतंकी इश्फाक अहमद रह एकबार फिर पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया।  वह कल श्रीनगर जिला अदालत से हिरासत से फरार हो गया था।
बता दें इश्फाक अहमद रह कुलगाम का रहने वाला है। उसे आज शाम कुलगाम पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इश्फाक इससे पहले पुलिस थाना काजीगुंड के 73/2018 मामले की एफआईआर के लिए हिरासत में था। वह जिला कुलगाम में दर्ज एफआईआर नंबर 37/2018 सहित कई अन्य मामलों में शामिल है।

jammu and kashmir police terrorist terror
