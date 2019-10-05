शहर चुनें

प्रोजेक्टर से किए बाबा बर्फानी और माता वैष्णों के दर्शन

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 08:03 PM IST
प्रोजेक्टर से किए बाबा बर्फानी और माता वैष्णो के दर्शन
युवा मंच संगठन ने अनाथाश्रम के बच्चों को दिखाई वैष्णो देवी की कृत्रिम गुफा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बदायूं। शहर के कटोरी देवी शिशु सदन अनाथ आश्रम के बच्चों को युवा मंच संगठन ने प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से मां वैष्णो और बाबा बर्फानी की गुफा के दर्शन कराए। इसके बाद लाला हरप्रसाद मंदिर में विराजमान मां वैष्णो देवी पिंडी गुफा एवं बाबा बफ़ार्नी गुफा में झूला झुलवाया। बच्चों को पहाड़नुमा गुफ़ा में माता रानी एवं बाबा बर्फानी की पूजा अर्चना कर दर्शन करवाए। इस दौरान युवा मंच संगठन के अध्यक्ष ध्रुव देव गुप्ता मौजूद रहे। गुफा के सेवादार विशाल गुप्ता ने बताया कि रविवार को गुफा के प्रांगण में बाल लीलाओं का आयोजन एवं सात अक्तूबर को भव्य भंडारे का आयोजन किया जाएगा । इस अवसर पर युवा मंच संगठन के सुशील मौर्य, सुमित शर्मा, प्रदीप रस्तोगी, विशाल गुप्ता, राम सेठी आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो
