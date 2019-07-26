शहर चुनें

गबन के एक आरोपी को पांच साल कैद

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 02:30 AM IST
बरेली। गबन के एक आरोपी को अदालत ने पांच साल कैद की सजा सुनाई। मामला जेएम बहेड़ी की अदालत का है। घटना की रिपोर्ट बहेड़ी के रहने वाले अतुल कुमार ने लिखाई। रिपोर्ट में अभियुक्त अखिलेश भटनागर पर आरोप लगाया कि उसने वादी की बाइक एजेंसी पर काम करने के दौरान छह लाख रुपये का गबन किया। फर्जी कागजात बनाकर बैंक से लेनदेन के दौरान भी लाखों रुपये का गबन किया। कोर्ट ने अखिलेश भटनागर को दोषी ठहराते हुए पांच साल कैद व दस हजार रुपये जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई। ब्यूरो
crime
