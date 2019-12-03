शहर चुनें

पुलिस ने पीड़िता के पिता को हिरासत में लिया

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 01:42 AM IST
घर में अकेली नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश
बरेली। अभी हैदराबाद की घटना पर लोगों को उबाल ठंडा नहीं हुआ था कि सुभाषनगर क्षेत्र में एक युवक ने नाबालिग लड़की से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने युवक पर कार्रवाई करने के बजाए लड़की के पिता को ही हिरासत में ले लिया। सुभाषनगर में बाला जी मंदिर के पास कालोनी में एक युवक टीवी देने के लिए एक घर में गया। उस समय लड़की घर पर अकेली थी जबकि पिता घर से बाहर थे। आरोप है कि युवक ने लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने की कोशिश की। इस बीच उसका भाई घर पहुंचा तो किवाड़ बंद थी। अंदर से बहन के रोने की आवाज आई तो उसने किसी तरह से किवाड़ खोली। उन्होंने युवक को पकड़ लिया और पिटाई लगाने के बाद करगैना चौकी के पुलिस हवाले कर दिया। इस बीच युवक के परिजन थाना सुभाषनगर पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने उनकी शिकायत पर लड़की के पिता को हिरासत में ले लिया। इंस्पेक्टर हरीश चंद्र जोशी ने बताया कि मामला लेन देन का है। पिटाई से युवक घायल हो गया है। जिला अस्पताल में मेडिकल कराने के बाद कार्रवाई होगी।
