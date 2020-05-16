शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Biharipur seal of Bareilly, scored 28 points, 184 policemen will be guarded in 400 meters

बरेली का बिहारीपुर सील, 28 प्वाइंट बनाए, चार सौ मीटर में 184 पुलिसवालों का रहेगा पहरा

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 May 2020 01:39 AM IST
कोरोना संक्रमित के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस।
कोरोना संक्रमित के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
एसएसपी ने दो सेक्टर बनाए, कोई बाहर नहीं जाएंगा, जरूरी सहूलियत अंदर ही मिलेगी

बरेली। एसएसपी के निर्देश पर देर रात पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बिहारीपुर हॉटस्पॉट को सील करने की रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने इलाके का मुआयना भी कर लिया। शनिवार तड़के से 28 प्वाइंट्स पर 184 पुलिसकर्मी पहरा देंगे।
शुक्रवार देर रात बनाई गई रूपरेखा के हिसाब से कोरोना पॉजिटिव के घर से चार सौ मीटर के दायरे को हॉटस्पॉट बनाया गया है। यहां गलियां काफी संकरी और आबादी ज्यादा घनी होने से समस्या आ रही है। इसलिए हर गली के छोर पर प्वाइंट बनाए हैं। सीओ सिटी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि कुल 28 प्वाइंट में तीन शिफ्टों में स्टाफ तैनात रहेगा। इनमें करीब 172 कांस्टेबल की ड्यूटी होगी जो तीन शिफ्टों में पहरा देंगे। कुल 12 दरोगा लगाए हैं। इनमें कोतवाली के अलावा सीओ सिटी सर्किल व पुलिस लाइन का स्टाप है। दो सेक्टर बने हैं जिनके प्रभारी के रूप में भी दरोगा की ड्यूटी होगी। सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ सीओ सिटी व इंस्पेक्टर कोतवाली गीतेश कपिल पूरे इलाके की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे।

बिहारीपुर में हॉटस्पॉट बनाकर पूरी तरह सील किया जा रहा है। कोई अंदर बाहर नहीं आ जा सकेगा। अंदर लोगों के लिए जरूरी सामान की सप्लाई जिला प्रशासन कराएगा। क्षेत्र को सैनिटाइज कराने में फायरब्रिगेड भी सहयोग करेगी। जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सहयोग से व्यवस्था कराई जा रही हैं। - शैलेश पांडेय, एसएसपी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

