
उर्स मस्तोन शोह बोबो

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 10:27 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हजरत मस्तान शाह के कुल में उमड़े अकीदतमंद
बरेली। पीलीभीत बाईपास स्थित मजार शरीफ पर हजरत सैयद मस्तान शाह बाबा के तीन रोजा उर्स के आखिरी दिन कुल शरीफ र्हुआ। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने शिरकत कर अकीदत का इजहार किया। बीती रात शब्बेदारी के बाद रविवार को तिलावते कुरान और नातो मनकबत की महफिल सजी। दोपहर में कव्वाली की महफिल के बाद कुल शरीफ की रस्म अदा की गई। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में अकीदतमंद शामिल हुए। तमाम लोगों ने हाजिरी और चादरें पेशकर मन्नत-ओ-मुराद मांगी। उर्स की सभी तकरीब सूफी इसरार हुसैन की निगरानी में हुईं। इस दौरान सूफी तौफीक, सूफी सिद्दीक, सूफी मेराज, सूफी अबरार साबरी, मुजीब भाई, सूफी माहिर मियां, सूफी रिजवान आदि मौजूद रहे।





