निदा खान को मिली गुजारा भता

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 10:04 AM IST
निदा खान को मिला गुजारा भत्ता
बरेली। परिवार न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद शुक्रवार को निदा खान को 12 हजार रुपये बतौर गुजारा भत्ता उनके पति शीरान रजा खां ने अदा कर दिए। अदालत में शीरान आज सुबह अपने वकील के साथ पहुंचे। कोर्ट से कहा गया कि शीरान गुजारा भत्ते की रकम अदा करना चाहते हैं। इस पर कोर्ट ने दोपहर ढाई बजे का वक्त मुकर्रर कर दिया। दोपहर बाद निदा खान कोर्ट पहुंचीं और अपना पैसा शीरान के वकील से रिसीव किया।

