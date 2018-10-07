शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Barabanki ›   सीमेंट व्यापारी की दुकान से 16 हजार की लूट

सीमेंट व्यापारी की दुकान से 16 हजार की लूट

Lucknow Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 12:35 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दुकान से कैश बॉक्स लूट ले गए बदमाश
बाराबंकी। दो बदमाश सीमेंट की दुकान में घुसकर व्यवसायी का गल्ला व मोबाइल फोन लूटकर भाग गए। व्यवसायी के शोर मचाने पर बदमाश असलहा लहराते हुए बाइक से भाग गए। पीड़ित की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।


देवा कोतवाली क्षेत्र में कुर्सी मार्ग पर ग्राम बधिया के निकट बच्चू लाल की पूजा ट्रेडर्स के नाम से सीमेंट व सरिया की दुकान है। शनिवार शाम बच्चू लाल अपनी दुकान में तख्त पर लेटकर टीवी देख रहे थे।


तभी बाइक सवार दो बदमाश पहुंचे और दुकान में रखा गल्ला व बच्चू लाल का मोबाइल फोन उठाकर भागने लगे। बच्चू लाल के शोर मचाने पर बदमाश असलहा लहराते हुए कुर्सी की ओर भाग गए।


पीड़ित दुकानदार ने यूपी-100 और देवा पुलिस को सूचना दी। इस पर इंस्पेक्टर देवा नरेंद्र सिंह दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और बच्चू लाल से पूछताछ के बाद बदमाशों की तलाश में आसपास के इलाके में वाहन चेकिंग कराई मगर सफलता नहीं मिली।


पीड़ित बच्चू लाल के मुताबिक गल्ले में 16 हजार रुपये कैश व जरूरी कागजात रखे थे। इसके साथ ही उनका मोबाइल भी बदमाश उठा ले गए। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि, मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

