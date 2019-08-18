शहर चुनें

Baghpat

बड़का के जंगल में नागा बाबा पर हमला किया

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 12:12 AM IST
बड़का के जंगल में नागा बाबा पर हमला किया
बड़ौत। बड़का गांव के जंगल में शुक्रवार रात तीन युवकों ने जूना अखाड़ा के नागा बाबा के मुंह पर कपड़ा डालकर लोहे की रॉड से पीटकर घायल कर दिया और वहां से हजारों की नगदी और अन्य समान लूट ले गए। सूचना पर डायल 100 पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस ने बाबा को सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। यहां से उसे निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उसने तीन लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
बड़का गांव के जंगल में जूना अखाड़ा के नागा बाबा विद्यापुरी रहते हैं। शुक्रवार रात जब वे अपनी मंदिर की कुटिया में थे, तभी तीन युवक आए और उनके मुंह पर कपड़ा डालकर उन्हें लोहे की छड़ से पीटना शुरू कर दिया। बाद में वे दो हजार की नगदी और उनका सारा सामान लूट ले गये। होश आने पर उन्होंने डायल 100 पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस पहुंची और उन्हें वहां से उठाकर कोतवाली लाई। जहां से उन्हें सीएचसी पर भर्ती कराया गया। उपचार के बाद उन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनका ईलाज चल रहा है। नागा बाबा विद्यापुरी ने तीन के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। बता दे कि आठ माह पूर्व भी उन पर हमला हुआ था और उनका सामान भी चोरी करके ले गए थे।
naga baba par hamla kiya
