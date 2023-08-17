Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat News ›   Baghpat: Police has registered case on order of court in case of molestation of woman

Baghpat: निर्वस्त्र कर महिला को गली में घसीटा, न्यायालय के आदेश पर दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा, ये है पूरा मामला

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 17 Aug 2023 09:24 PM IST
Baghpat News : निर्वस्त्र कर महिला को गली में घसीटने का मामला सामने आया है। वहीं, न्यायालय के आदेश पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

Baghpat: Police has registered case on order of court in case of molestation of woman
बागपत पुलिस। - फोटो : amar ujala

बागपत जनपद के रमाला में एक महिला ने बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के विरोध पर पिटाई करने और निर्वस्त्र कर गली में घसीटने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने न्यायालय के आदेश पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। वहीं, पुलिस ने मामला दो महिलाओं के बीच झगड़े का बताया है।



रमाला थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला ने न्यायालय के आदेश पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराया कि वह पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला है और उसका पति खेकड़ा में राज मिस्त्री का काम करता है। महिला का आरोप है कि गांव के रहने वाले दो व्यक्ति उसकी सात वर्षीय बेटी को चीज देने के बहाने बुलाते हैं और उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ करते हैं। उसने उन दोनों के घर जाकर इस बारे में बताया और छेड़छाड़ का विरोध किया।

आरोप है कि इस रंजिश में 24 जुलाई की शाम को आरोपी उसके घर में घुस गए और उसके साथ मारपीट करते हुए कपड़े फाड़ दिए। उसे निर्वस्त्र ही गली में घसीटते हुए ले गए। उसे किसी तरह पड़ोस के लोगों ने बचाया। 

महिला का कहना है कि कई लोगों ने मारपीट का वीडियो भी बनाया था। उसके अनुसार वह चार माह की गर्भवती है और इस घटना के बाद से उसकी हालत खराब है। उसका आरोप है कि उसके शिकायत करने के बाद पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं किया तो उसने न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की। जहां से आदेश होने पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी।

इस मामले में पुलिस के पास शिकायत की गई थी कि वहां दो महिलाओं में झगड़ा हुआ है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तभी कार्रवाई कर दी थी। लेकिन अब इस तरह का मामला बताया जा रहा है। इसका मुकदमा दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी गई है और प्रथम दृष्टया जांच में मामला सही नहीं लग रहा है। - अर्पित विजयवर्गीय, एसपी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Followed