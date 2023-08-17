Notifications

Shamli News

शामली: STF के हत्थे चढ़ा ISI का सदस्य, पूछताछ में किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, देश को दहलाने की थी साजिश

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 17 Aug 2023 04:59 PM IST
सार

Shamli News : एसटीएफ मेरठ की टीम ने ISI के सदस्य को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपी ने पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। बताया गया कि आरोपी देश को दहलाने की साजिश रच रहे थे।

STF Meerut Team has arrested member of ISI from Shamli, was hatching a big conspiracy to shake country
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
एसटीएफ की टीम ने एक बार फिर से आईएसआई के सदस्यों की साजिश को नाकाम कर दिया है। एसटीएफ की टीम ने शामली से आईएसआई के सदस्य को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं, आरोपी ने पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं।



देश को दहलाने की थी साजिश
देश में आतंकी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की तैयारी में थे। इसके लिए पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई ने शामली के दो भाइयों को भी अपने साथ मिला लिया था। एसटीएफ द्वारा शामली के पकड़े गए कलीम ने पूछताछ में यह चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है।

छह दिन पहले ही पाकिस्तान की जेल से छूटे शामली के नोकुआं रोड के रहने वाले नफीस, उसका बेटा कलीम और नफीस की पत्नी अमीना छह दिन पहले ही पाकिस्तान की जेल से छूटे थे। तीनों को कस्टम के अधिकारियों ने पकड़ लिया था।

एसटीएफ मेरठ के एएसपी बृजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय से सूचना मिल रही थी कि यूपी का एक गिरोह पाकिस्तान आतंकी संगठन से मिलकर एक आपराधिक षडयंत्र के तहत अवैध असलहों को एकत्र कर भारत देश की एकता, अखंड़ता, सम्प्रभुता, , सामाजिक सौहार्द को बिगाड़ने, भारत की आंतरिक व बाह्य सुरक्षा को क्षति पहुंचाने करने के प्रयास में बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में है।

मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के आधार पर एसटीएफ ने छह दिन पहले ही पाकिस्तान की जेल से छूटकर आए शामली के नोकुआं के रहने वाले नफीस के बेटे कलीम को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो उसने खुद को आईएसआई आतंकी संगठन से जुड़े होने की बात स्वीकार की। जांच में सामने आया है कि कलीम अपने भाई तहसीम के साथ आईएसआई के सदस्यों को व्हाट्सएप पर भारत सेना के फोटोग्राफ भेते थे। प्राप्त मोबाइल नंबरों का आईपी एड्रेस भी लाहौर शहर का पाया गया।

वहीं, जांच में आया कि कुछ व्यक्तियों का समूह अलग-अलग शहरों में आपराधिक षडयंत्र के तहत आम जनता पर अवैध हथियरों से हमले की योजना के उद्देश्य से काम कर रहे हैं। यही नहीं, लोगाें को भरत में जिहाद फैलाने के प्रति प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। आरोपी भारत में मुजाहिद्दीन की जमात बनने की तैयारी में थे।

आईएसआई ने दिया था कुछ रुपयों का लालच
पूछताछ में पता चला है कि आरोपी कलीम अक्सर पाकिस्तान जाता रहता था। उसकी आईएसआई के कुछ हैंडलरों और सदस्यों से जान पहचान था। रुपयों का लालच देकर आईएसआई ने उसे फंसा लिया था। कहा था कि तुम्हें हथियार, गोला बारूद दिया जाएगा। भारत के विभिन्न स्थानाें पर दंगा कराओ, ताकि भारत में शरीयत कानून के तहत नए सिस्टम को स्थापित कर भारत को इस्लामिक राष्ट्र बनाया जा सके।

आतंकवादी दिलशााद मिर्जा से बात करता था आरोपी
जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी कलीम पाकिस्तान के आतंकवादी दिलशाद मिर्जा से बात करता था। व्हाट्सएप चैट के माध्यम से बात की जाती थी। उसी के निर्देश पर कलीम के भाई तहसीम ने भारतीय सेना के स्थलों के फोटो दिलशाद को भेजे गए थे। एअधिकारियों का कहना है कि गिरोह के फरार सदस्याें की तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है। जल्द ही फरार सदस्यों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

