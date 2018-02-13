अपना शहर चुनें

गोष्ठी में अटल पेंशन योजना की जानकारी दी

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:36 AM IST
दोघट (बागपत)। गढ़ी कांगरान गांव में केनरा बैंक एवं चौगामा किसान क्लब दाहा के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित गोष्ठी में अटल पेंशन योजना की जानकारी दी गई। केनरा बैंक शाखा, दाहा के शाखा प्रबंधक शील कुमार ने बताया कि सरकार बैंकों के माध्यम से जनता को विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ दे रही है। इसमें जनता को जागरूक रहने की जरूरत है। गोष्ठी में अटल पेंशन योजना के 40 फार्म भरे गए। इस मौके पर फील्ड ऑफिसर संजीव कुमार तोमर, चौगामा किसान क्लब अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र राणा, गीता, सुनीता, ओमबीरी, अंजू, सतवीरी, सविता, अनीता आदि रहीं।

