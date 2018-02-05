अपना शहर चुनें

दो घंटे जाम रहा दिल्ली हाईवे

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:49 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)। दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे मार्ग पर छपरौली चुंगी के नजदीक दो घंटे तक लगे जाम से लोग परेशान हो उठे। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और रूट डायवर्ट कर किसी तरह जाम खुलवाया। नगर में आए दिन जाम की स्थिति से लोग परेशान हैं। लेकिन, पुलिस प्रशासन मूक दर्शक बना हुआ है। रविवार को दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे मार्ग पर जाम लगने से लंबी कतारें लग गई और जाम में फंसे लोग परेशान हो उठे। सूचना पर पुलिस वहां पहुंची और जाम खुलवाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन काफी मशक्कत के बाद भी जाम नहीं खुल पाया तो पुलिस ने औद्योगिक क्षेत्र पुलिस चौकी से रूट डायवर्ट कर दो घंटे बाद जाम को किसी तरह खुलवाया और यह मार्ग आवागमन के लिए खुल सका। तब जाकर लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।

