बड़ावद गांव के ग्रामीणों के लिए नासूर बनी जल भराव की समस्या

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 01:00 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
बड़ावद गांव में तालाब के पानी की निकासी न होने से जलभराव की समस्या बनी हुई है। इससे गांव में संक्रामक रोगों के फैलने की आशंका बनी हुई और कई लोग बीमार पड़े हैं। इससे ग्रामीणों में जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ आक्रोश पनप रहा है। उन्होंने समस्या का शीघ्र समाधान न होने पर उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।
ग्रामीणों के अनुसार गांव स्थित तालाब पर अतिक्रमण के चलते जलभराव की स्थिति पैदा हुई है। कई बार जिला व तहसील प्रशासन सहित ब्लाक अधिकारियों से अतिक्रमण हटवाने की मांग की, लेकिन आज तक कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई है। गांव में जलभराव के कारण गांव में संक्रामक रोगों के फैलने की आशंका बनी है और अभी भी गांव के छह लोग बीमार पड़े हैं। इसको लेकर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है। उन्होंने कहा यदि शीघ्र पानी निकासी का समाधान नहीं हुआ तो वे उग्र आंदोलन करने को मजबूर होंगे। इस संबंध मेें बीडीओ प्रेमचंद ने कहा तालाब से अतिक्रमण हटाने की शिकायत मिली है, लेकिन पुलिस प्रशासन कांवड़ यात्रा के मद्देनजर इसमें कोई सहयोग नहीं कर रहा है। इनमें सुभाष, सतीश, ब्रह्म पाल, धर्मेंद्र, उमेश, बलबीर, शौकेंद्र, प्रवीण ओमकार आदि रहे।

