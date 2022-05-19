आजमगढ : धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के लिए विवाहिता पर दबाव, महिला पहुंची पुलिस के पास

उत्तर प्रदेश के अंबेडकर नगर में एक महिला को शादी के बाद धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के लिए मजबूर करने और इसके लिए प्रताड़ित करने का मामला सामने आया है।

Due to this, she returned to her parent's home after a year & registered a complaint. Investigation is underway to determine the caste & the matter: Alok Priyadarshi, Ambedkar Nagar SP pic.twitter.com/eFfr14b39z