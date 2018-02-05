अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Allahabad ›   Struggle with information about bomb in Mumbai Route train

मुंबई रूट की ट्रेन में बम की सूचना से हड़कंप

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:09 AM IST
Struggle with information about bomb in Mumbai Route train
इलाहाबाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद
मुंबई रूट की एक ट्रेन में बम की सूचना मिलने पर रविवार को इलाहाबाद जंक्शन पर हड़कंप मच गया। इस दौरान इलाहाबाद जंक्शन और छिवकी स्टेशन पर मुंबई रूट पर चलने वाली एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रेनों को तलाशी ली गई। इलाहाबाद जंक्शन पर जीआरपी और आरपीएफ द्वारा विशेष जांच अभियान भी चलाया गया। जंक्शन पर संदिग्ध दिखने वाले लोगों की तलाशी भी ली गई। प्रयागराज रवानगी के वक्त भी इलाहाबाद जंक्शन पर विशेष चौकसी बरती गई।

RELATED

दरअसल शनिवार की देर रात कंट्रोल रूम  पर किसी ने गोरखपुर से मुंबई जाने वाली एक ट्रेन में बम रखने की खबर दी थी। यह सूचना मिलते ही इलाहाबाद जंक्शन पर हड़कंप मच गया। देर रात ही जीआरपी और आरपीएफ को एलर्ट कर दिया गया। इस दौरान इलाहाबाद जंक्शन और इलाहाबाद छिवकी से मुंबई जाने वाली ट्रेनों की तलाशी लेनी  शुरू की गई। रविवार को भी दिन भर यह क्रम जारी रहा। छिवकी में मुंबई जनता, हावड़ा-मुंबई मेल, वाराणसी-एलटीटी , महानगरी एक्सप्रेस, भागलपुर-लोकमान्य तिलक एक्सप्रेस को खंगाला गया। इसी तरह जंक्शन पर दरभंगा-एलटीटी, रक्सौल-एलटीटी, गोरखपुर-एलटीटी काशी एक्सप्रेस, गोदान एक्सप्रेस, कामायनी एक्सप्रेस, साकेत एक्सप्रेस आदि ट्रेन की चेकिंग जीआरपी ने की। इस दौरान डॉग  स्क्वायड का भी सहयोग लिया गया। शाम को प्रयागराज  रवानगी के दौरान के पूर्व भी जंक्शन पर सघन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। यात्री प्रतीक्षालय, विश्रामालय, सिविल लाइंस और सिटी साइड स्थित सरकुलेटिंग एरिया में भी चेकिंग की गई। जीआरपी प्रभारी रघुबीर सिंह के मुताबिक रविवार की देर रात तक जांच अभियान जारी रहा।
train bomb

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

रेणू मुलौदी ने 5582 मतों से जीता वार्ड 17 का उपचुनाव
Rohtak

रेणू मुलौदी ने 5582 मतों से जीता वार्ड 17 का उपचुनाव

रेणू मुलौदी ने 5582 मतों से जीता वार्ड 17 का उपचुनाव

5 फरवरी 2018

एलिवेटेड रोड पर फर्राटा भरने को जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार
Ghaziabad

एलिवेटेड रोड पर फर्राटा भरने को जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार

5 फरवरी 2018

गांव शोभापुर से चोरी का कैंटर बरामद
Rohtak

गांव शोभापुर से चोरी का कैंटर बरामद

5 फरवरी 2018

गांव भांडोर उंची में लड़ाई झगड़े में व्यक्ति की मौत
Rohtak

गांव भांडोर उंची में लड़ाई झगड़े में व्यक्ति की मौत

5 फरवरी 2018

खाईखेड़ी शुगर मिल पर किसाना को धरना
Muzaffarnagar

खाईखेड़ी शुगर मिल पर किसाना को धरना

5 फरवरी 2018

cbi raid at delhi dentist council's registrar
Delhi NCR

डेंटल काउंसिल के रजिस्ट्रार के घर CBI का छापा, दस्तावेजों में मिला केजरीवाल के मंत्री का नाम

4 फरवरी 2018

हुकुम सिंह के निधन पर शोक, दी श्रद्धांजलि
Muzaffarnagar

हुकुम सिंह के निधन पर शोक, दी श्रद्धांजलि

5 फरवरी 2018

flirting women to beat the husband
Sambhal

महिला से छेड़खानी, पति को पीटा

5 फरवरी 2018

excavation remains of bones found
Baghpat

उत्खन्न में हड्डियों के अवशेष मिले

5 फरवरी 2018

एबीवीपी के तीन दिवसीय प्रांत अधिवेशन का समापन
Hisar

एबीवीपी के तीन दिवसीय प्रांत अधिवेशन का समापन

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इलाहाबाद में चल रहे माघ मेले में लगी आग, कई टेंट जलकर हुए खाक

इलाहाबाद में चल रहे माघ मेले में रविवार दोपहर आग लगने से दहशत फैल गयी। माना जा रहा है कि आग दीये से लगी। फायर बिग्रेड की टीम ने किसी तरह आग पर काबू पाया। आग से कई टेंट जलकर खाक हो गए वहीं इस हादसे में कोई व्यक्ति हताहत नहीं हुआ।

22 जनवरी 2018

BEFORE UTTAR PRADESH BOARD EXAMS 83753 BOGUS STUDENTS CAUGHT ALL FORMS GET REJECTED 1:43

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले पकड़े गए 83,753 बोगस स्टूडेंट्स

20 जनवरी 2018

LAKHS OF DEVOTEES THRONG TO ALLAHABAD TO TAKE DIP AT SANGAM 1:25

VIDEO: मौनी अमावस्या पर संगम में डुबकी लगाने के लिए उमड़े लाखों श्रद्धालु

16 जनवरी 2018

AKHIL BHARTIYA AKHADA PARISHAD ANNOUCED LIST OF FARZI BABA IN ALLAHABAD 2:31

अखाड़ा परिषद ने जारी की 'फर्जी' बाबाओं की दूसरी लिस्ट, देखिए, कौन-कौन है शामिल

30 दिसंबर 2017

PREPARATION OF HOLY MAGH MELA 2018 IN ALLAHABAD 3:17

दो जनवरी से शुरू है माघ मेला, प्रयागराज में कुछ यूं हो रही हैं तैयारियां

27 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Sloppy platform number one tracks and slippers
Chitrakoot

उखड़ी गईं प्लेटफार्म नंबर एक की पटरियां व स्लीपर

30 जनवरी 2018

In suicide attempt woman jump on rail track lover saves her life
Bihar

शादी टूटने पर पटरी के बीच लेटी युवती, चलती ट्रेन के सामने जान बचाने कूदा प्रेमी

30 जनवरी 2018

Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital
India News

इस सेल्फी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

25 जनवरी 2018

Signal bad for five hours, Mumbai-Howrah route
City and States Archives

सिग्नल खराब होने से पांच घंटे बाधित रहा मुंबई-हावड़ा मार्ग

23 जनवरी 2018

Train with a speed of 135 at double track
Muzaffarnagar

डबल ट्रैक पर 135 की स्पीड से दौड़ाई ट्रेन

21 जनवरी 2018

होली में दिल्ली आना-जाना हुआ आसान
Gorakhpur

होली में दिल्ली आना-जाना हुआ आसान

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.