शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Police Headquarter Prayagraj shifted in Lucknow

पीएचक्यू को समेटा गया, लखनऊ में शिफ्टिंग

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 12:48 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आज से लखनऊ के सिग्नेचर भवन में मिलेंगे पीएचक्यू के अफसर-कर्मचारी
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। पीएचक्यू को रविवार पूरी तरह समेट लिया गया। पांच ट्रकों पर फर्नीचर व अन्य सामान लादकर रवाना कर दिए गए। हालांकि कागज पर अभी भी पीएचक्यू प्रयागराज में ही दर्ज है। लेकिन, अधिकारी- कर्मचारी अब सोमवार से लखनऊ में ही मिलेंगे। इसी के साथ अब पीएचक्यू का नया ठिकाना ‘सिग्नेचर भवन’ लखनऊ हो गया है।
शनिवार से सामानों को ट्रकों पर लादने का शुरू हुआ काम रविवार को दिन भर चला। देर शाम पीएससी का आखिरी ट्रक सामान लेकर रवाना हुआ। पीएचक्यू के कुल 23 सेक्सन बीते तीन महीने के दौरान एक-एक कर शिफ्ट कर दिए गए। एक कर्मचारी ने नाम न छापने के आग्रह पर बताया कि अभी वेतन आहरण-वितरण विभाग से जुड़े सेक्शन नंबर-13 को तकनीकी कारणों से यहां से शिफ्ट नहीं किया जा सका है। अभी वेतन आहरण का काम प्रयागराज की ही ट्रेजरी से होगा। फिलहाल अफसर, कर्मचारी और परिचारक सभी को लखनऊ शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। शिफ्टिंग से पहले पीएचक्यू के पुराने भवन की मरम्मत पर करोड़ों रुपये खर्च किए गए थे। इस लेकर सवाल भी उठने लगे हैं।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

17 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai
पागलपंती
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

17 नवंबर 2019

राशिफल 2020
Predictions

शिक्षा राशिफल 2020: नए साल में इन्हें मिलेगी कामयाबी, जानें क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे

17 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

17 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

17 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
मृतक पति पत्नी
Kanpur

पति ने गर्भवती पत्नी के सिर में सटाकर मारी गोली, हर ओर फैल गया खून ही खून फिर खुद को भी दी मौत

17 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार के बीच दिल्ली में होने वाली बैठक टली

17 नवंबर 2019

वेनिस में बाढ़ का कहर
World

दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत शहरों में शामिल वेनिस पर मंडरा रहा डूबने का खतरा, बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही

17 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
allahabad crime news prayagraj crime news crime news news crime amar ujala news prayagraj news amar ujala news prayagraj amarujala news paper today murder in prayagraj pratapgarh news pratapgarh crime news today murder in pratapgarh crime pat Police police headquarter police headquarter Prayagraj now in Lucknow
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी के साथ बातचीत करते अमित शाह (फाइल)
Education

क्या है नागरिकता कानून जिसे बदलना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, यह होगा लोगों पर असर

17 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल
Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
old star
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा हैंडसम दिखने वाले बॉलीवुड के ये पांच सितारे, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

17 नवंबर 2019

unmarried star
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं, बॉलीवुड के ये आठ सितारों ने भी नहीं की शादी, बढ़ती जा रही है उम्र

17 नवंबर 2019

वेनिस में बाढ़ का कहर
World

दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत शहरों में शामिल वेनिस पर मंडरा रहा डूबने का खतरा, बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood actress
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इन 15 बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दिखाए विवाहेत्तर संबंध, 6वें नंबर वाला नाम चौंका देगा

17 नवंबर 2019

आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL में बेशुमार दौलत के शहंशाह हैं ये तीन खिलाड़ी, एक सीजन में मिलती है इतनी मोटी रकम

17 नवंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma Navjot Singh Sidhu
Television

इस वजह से नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने छोड़ा था कपिल शर्मा शो, उर्वशी रौतेला से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

मोहम्मद शमी और मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में छाए शमी-मयंक, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ बेजोड़ प्रदर्शन का मिला फायदा

17 नवंबर 2019

Car
Auto News

इन चार कारों ने ऑटो बाजार में की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई, जानें कौन रहा टॉप पर

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महंत आशीष गिरी
Prayagraj

यूपी: महंत आशीष गिरी ने निरंजनी अखाड़े में की आत्महत्या, आश्रम में मचा हड़कंप

प्रयागराज के दारागंज स्थित निरंजनी अखाड़े के आश्रम में महंत आशीष गिरी की आत्महत्या की खबर सुनते ही हड़कंप मच गया। खबर है कि उन्होंने रविवार को लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। 

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Son of policeman caught robbing mobile
Prayagraj

मोबाइल लूटते पकड़ा गया पुलिसकर्मी का बेटा

18 नवंबर 2019

A healthy lifestyle will keep the heart healthy
Prayagraj

‘हॉर्ट फेल्योर’ बीमारी नहीं, सिर्फ विकार

18 नवंबर 2019

UPHESC Assistant professor recruitment
Prayagraj

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती पर हुआ विवाद

18 नवंबर 2019

Bonus to 'Ramnam Bank' account holders, Ramnam Nidhi doubled
Prayagraj

रामनाम बैंक खातेदारों को बोनस

18 नवंबर 2019

Memorandum to Tourism Minister for Mahabharata Research Institute-Water Park at Lakshagriha
Prayagraj

लाक्षागृह के विकास के लिए पर्यटन मंत्री को ज्ञापन

18 नवंबर 2019

sweater distribution corruption
Prayagraj

स्वेटर वितरण में बचा लिए एक करोड़ रुपये

18 नवंबर 2019

Keshav and Nandi met the district presidents before the district president's election
Prayagraj

जिलाध्यक्ष चुनाव के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्षों से मिले केशव और नंदी

18 नवंबर 2019

Gopikrishn Gopesh memory
Prayagraj

स्मृति शेषः गोपेश के गीतों को मिला पुनर्जीवन

18 नवंबर 2019

Allahabad Highcourt news
Prayagraj

बार कौंसिल अध्यक्ष का करेंगे बहिष्कार हाईकोर्ट में प्रवेश भी नहीं करने देंगे

18 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, अब घरेलू उद्योगों को नहीं लेना होगा NOC

पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी की अब घरेलू उद्योगों को प्रदूषण, लेबर और उद्योग विभाग के एनओसी की जरूरत नहीं है।

17 नवंबर 2019

सीजेआई 1:19

देश के 47वें चीफ जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे को जानिए, सोमवार को लेंगे शपथ

17 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:06

विराट कोहली फैन के लिए बने बॉडीगार्ड, देखें सुरक्षा कर्मियों से बचाने का वीडियो

17 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 1:42

AIMPLB ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर उठाए सवाल, दाखिल करेगा पुनर्विचार याचिका

17 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल 1:49

मेकअप को लेकर रानू मंडल सोशल मीडिया पर हुईं ट्रोल

17 नवंबर 2019

Related

Many honored including Nandi at Prakashotsav
Prayagraj

प्रकाशोत्सव में नंदी सहित कई सम्मानित

18 नवंबर 2019

The indefinite fast of pilgrims begins
Prayagraj

तीर्थपुरोहित केशव से मिले

18 नवंबर 2019

PDA and Nagar Nigam Prayagraj
Prayagraj

50 से ज्यादा निर्माण ध्वस्त, विरोध में लोगों का चक्काजाम

18 नवंबर 2019

uppsc
Government Jobs

UPPSC भर्तियों के संबंध में आई जरूरी सूचना, गलती की तो पछताएंगे

17 नवंबर 2019

Rural killed, three injured in road accidents
Prayagraj

सड़क हादसों में ग्रामीण की मौत, तीन घायल

18 नवंबर 2019

Army and other security fources services in india
Prayagraj

युवाओं में बढ़ा देश सेवा का जज्बा

18 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited