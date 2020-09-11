कानून और न्याय मंत्रालय ने इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय में नियुक्त किए चार नए अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश

Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand, and Saroj Yadav appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court: Ministry of Law and Justice pic.twitter.com/SkJ8avwAxi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.