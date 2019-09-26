यूपी: मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर व्यक्ति को ऑटो में बांधकर सड़क पर घसीटा, लोगों पर है पत्थर फेंकने का आरोप

A mentally unstable man dragged on road from a moving auto-rickshaw in Prayagraj. SP City says,“Based on investigation, it seems locals tied a mentally challenged person & were taking him in an auto to leave him at a far off place, after he pelted stones at people."(25.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/SobSXNIJBB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2019
26 सितंबर 2019