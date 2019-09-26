शहर चुनें

यूपी: मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर व्यक्ति को ऑटो में बांधकर सड़क पर घसीटा, लोगों पर है पत्थर फेंकने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 04:49 PM IST
ऑटो से व्यक्ति को घसीटते
ऑटो से व्यक्ति को घसीटते - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में चलती ऑटो-रिक्शा से एक कथित मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर व्यक्ति को बांधकर घसीटने का मामला सामने आया है। जिस पर सीटी एसपी ने कहा कि जांच के आधार पर ऐसा लग रहा है कि स्थानीय लोगों ने एक मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर व्यक्ति को ऑटो में बांधकर कहीं दूर छोड़ने के लिए ले रहे थे। लोगों ने पत्थर फेंकने का भी आरोप लगाया है। 
