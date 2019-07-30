शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जौहर विश्वविद्यालय का गेट तोड़ने के आदेश को चुनौती

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:27 PM IST
जौहर विश्वविद्यालय का गेट तोड़ने के आदेश को चुनौती
प्रयागराज। सपा सांसद आजम खां के विश्वविद्यालय मोहम्मद अली जौहर विश्वविद्यालय का गेट तोड़ने और करोड़ों रुपये लगाने के आदेश की वैधता को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है। इसे लेकर दाखिल याचिका पर 31 जुलाई को सुनवाई की संभावना है। आजम खां की याचिका में एसडीएम के आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग की गई है।
रामपुर के एसडीएम ने 25 जुलाई को जौहर विश्वविद्यालय पर 3.27 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। साथ ही विश्वविद्यालय का गेट 15 दिन में तोड़ कर अवैध कब्जा हटाने का आदेश दिया है। आरोप है कि सार्वजनिक जमीन पर कब्जा करके विश्वविद्यालय का गेट लगाकर उसे विश्वविद्यालय परिसर का हिस्सा बना लिया गया। आजम पर किसानों की जमीन भी अवैध रूप से हथियाने का आरोप है।
एसडीएम ने लोकनिर्माण विभाग की सड़क की जमीन से यूनिवर्सिटी का कब्जा हटने तक नौ लाख दस हजार रुपये प्रति माह की दर से लोक निर्माण विभाग को हर्जाना अदा करने को कहा है। यह भी कहा गया है कि यदि पंद्रह दिन में गेट नहीं हटाया गया तो उसे तोड़ दिया जाएगा।
jauhar university news
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

एकतरफा प्यार के चक्कर में युवक ने ले ली बच्चे की जान, दो महीने बाद पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

प्रयागराज के कासगंज जिले में एकतरफा प्यार के चक्कर में एक व्यक्ति ने सात साल के मासूम बच्चे की जान ले ली। खबर है कि आरोपी बच्चे की मां से प्यार करता था, लेकिन वह उसे नापसंद करती थी।

30 जुलाई 2019

Prayagraj: Terror of red marks in one and a half dozen halls
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः डेढ़ दर्जन मोहल्लों में लाल निशान का आतंक

30 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेनों के बदले प्लेटफार्म
Prayagraj

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस समेत 38 ट्रेनों के बदले गए प्लेटफार्म

30 जुलाई 2019

Admission to Allahabad University and Colleges
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विवि एवं कॉलेजों में दाखिले

30 जुलाई 2019

बहनों पर तेजाब से हमला
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: सगी बहनों पर फेंका था तेजाब, हाईकोर्ट ने थमाया नोटिस

30 जुलाई 2019

New Initiative can be started in both advocacy and politics: Kesharinath
Prayagraj

वकालत और राजनीति, दोनों में ही शुरू कर सकता हूं नई पारीः केशरीनाथ

30 जुलाई 2019

10 to 12 hours from Prayagraj to reach Varanasi
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज से वाराणसी पहुंचने में लग जा रहे 10 से 12 घंटे

30 जुलाई 2019

UPPSC chairman said, only after examining LT grade result
Prayagraj

जांच के बाद ही एलटी ग्रेड का रिजल्ट

29 जुलाई 2019

Principal-Principal's results of 460 posts declared
Prayagraj

प्रधानाचार्य-प्रधानाध्यापक के 460 पदों का परिणाम घोषित

30 जुलाई 2019

High court torture is not affected, vehicles parked at Prayagraj
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार का भी असर नहीं, प्रयागराज में सड़क पर खड़े हो रहे वाहन

30 जुलाई 2019

