Uttar Pradesh   Prayagraj   Hindu-Muslim marriages dispute mediation

हिंदू-मुस्लिम विवाह का विवाद मीडिएशन

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 12:27 AM IST
हिंदू-मुस्लिम विवाह का विवाद मीडिएशन को
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने मुस्लिम युवक से शादी करने वाली युवती का ससुरालवालों द्वारा उत्पीड़न करने और उसे लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच चल रहे मुकदमे पर रोक लगा दी है। कोर्ट ने समझौते के लिए मामला मीडिएशन सेंटर को भेज दिया है। चकेरी कानपुर की तन्वी दानिश अली उर्फ शबा उर्फ बरखा और छह अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ कानपुर मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष आपराधिक मुकदमा विचाराधीन है। कोर्ट ने इसकी कार्यवाही पर रोक लगाते हुए दूसरे पक्ष से चार सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने दोनों परिवारों के बीच विवाद को मिडिएशन सेंटर भेज दिया और सेंटर से दोनों पक्षों के बीच सुलह के बारे में रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति ओम प्रकाश सप्तम ने दिया है। याची के अधिवक्ता निर्विकल्प पांडेय का कहना है कि याची हिन्दू है। उसने मुस्लिम युवक से प्रेम विवाह किया है। ससुराल में उसके साथ मारपीट की गई और उत्पीड़न किया गया तो उसने दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज कराया है। पेशबंदी में ससुराल के लोगों ने आपराधिक मुकदमा कायम करवा दिया है। याची समझौता करना चाहती है। इसलिए प्रकरण मिडिएशन सेंटर भेजा जाए। याचिका की सुनवाई चार नवम्बर को होगी।














