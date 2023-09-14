Notifications

हिंदी दिवस पर विशेष : हिंदी के विश्वव्यापी फैलाव को चिरस्थायी रखने में प्रयागराज की धरती का योगदान अतुलनीय

Published Thu, 14 Sep 2023 01:40 PM IST
हिंदी की मिठास उसका माधुर्य केवल संप्रदाय विशेष के बंधनों में न बंधा रह सका। जब वह मुसलमान विद्वान अब्दुर्रहीम खानेखाना के हाथ पहुंची तो उसका अंदाज़ सूफियाना हो गया, जिसको सुनने वाले उसके श्रोता सांप्रदायिक न होकर बल्कि पंथनिरपेक्षता के भाव से लबालब भर उठे।

Hindi Day: The contribution of the land of Prayagraj in keeping the worldwide spread of Hindi permanent
हिंदी दिवस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी जिसने व्यापार के नाम पर भारत में पांव पसारे और साम्राज्य तक का सफर तय किया, इसमें उनकी अपनी धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक, पारिस्थितिकीय और राष्ट्रभाषा को बलवती करके स्वयं को समृद्धवान बनाने की भावना का निहित होना ही था ।



9वीं विश्व हिंदी कांफ्रेंस जोहानसबर्ग में हिंदीभाषा के प्रचार प्रसार के पितामह कहे जाने वाले पंडित नरदेव वेदालंकार के मूर्ति का अनावरण इस बात का घोतक है कि राह में कितने भी कंटक क्यों न हों पथिक के दृढ़ विश्वास और जिजीविषा के आगे सभी छंट जाते हैं। 


हिंदी की मिठास उसका माधुर्य केवल संप्रदाय विशेष के बंधनों में न बंधा रह सका। जब वह मुसलमान विद्वान अब्दुर्रहीम खानेखाना के हाथ पहुंची तो उसका अंदाज़ सूफियाना हो गया, जिसको सुनने वाले उसके श्रोता सांप्रदायिक न होकर बल्कि पंथनिरपेक्षता के भाव से लबालब भर उठे। हिंदी भाषा की ज्ञानराशि स्वभावतः देवनागरी लिपि में निबद्ध है इस लिपि में स्वर और व्यंजन के बीच स्पष्ट अंतर है, जो रोमन लिपि में नहीं पाया जाता।

विनोवा भावे ने हिंदी को कहा था विश्वनागरी

इसीलिए तो संत विनोबा भावे ने इसे महत्ता के आधार पर 'विश्वनागरी' कहा था। हिंदी भारत के स्वाधीनता संग्राम में देश की वाणी बनी। गांधीजी ने माना था कि केवल हिंदी ही भारत की हिंदुस्तानी भाषा हो सकती है। वर्धा में उन्होंने हिंदी प्रचार समिति स्थापित की। जिसे बाद में जुलाई 1936 में राष्ट्रभाषा प्रचार समिति नाम दिया गया और बाबू राजन प्रसाद इसके अध्यक्ष बने। 

हिंदी के विश्वव्यापी फैलाव को चिरस्थायी रखने में प्रयाग की धरती भी अतुलनयी रही है। यहीं पर महामना मदन मोहन मालवीय व राजर्षि पुरुषोत्तम दास टंडन के प्रयास से 1911 में हिंदी साहित्य सम्मेलन की स्थापना हुई, जो पंत, निराला, महादेवी की काव्यधारा के संगम के प्रवाही परंपरा को आज भी जीवंत रखे हुए है। 

धर्मवीर भारती, बच्चन, अमरकांत, उपेन्द्रनाथ अश्क़, रामकुमार वर्मा, गोपीकृष्ण गोपेश, उमाकांत मालवीय 'अमौसा का मेला' और 'कचहरी' जैसी कवितायों के जरिये मानवीय संवेदनाओं को उकेरने वाले कैलाश गौतम सरीखे कवियों की धरती भी यही प्रयाग ही रही है। 

कई देशों की तरक्की का मूल कारण उनकी राष्ट्रभाषा

चीन ,जापान, रुस और फ्रांस की तरक्की का मूल कारण उनकी राष्ट्रभाषा है। सन्नाटे को चीरती हुई कलमकारों की आवाज को कोई दबा नहीं सकता। भले ही उनके आलीशान भवन या इमारतों की फेहरिस्त न रही हो, परंतु उधर से गुजरने पर एक-एक पथिक बता देता कि यहीं से उन वरदपुत्रों के कदम पड़े हैं, फिर शुरू हो जाती है उनसे जुड़ी यादें और उनका पुलिंदा जो उस एरिया का एक-एक शब्द बयान करता है।

ऐसी ही सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी निराला (मकान नंबर 265) अंकित है। 'निराला निवास' देखते ही कदम ठिठक जाते हैं और एक बानगी लेने के लिए जब पूछा गया कि और कुछ संस्मरण निराला से जुड़े हुए बताए तो उत्तर मिला वैसे तो निराला का जीवन दारागंज के किराए के कमरे में गुजरा है परंतु अंतिम श्वास उन्होंने इसी मकान में लिया है। पंडित नेहरू से लेकर पृथ्वीराज कपूर तक निराला जी से मिलने दारागंज आ चुके हैं। उनके शोहरत में ना उस समय कोई कमी थी और न आज भी कोई कमी है।

प्रयागराज से हिंदी को मिली पहचान

'मैं नीर भरी दुख की बदली' की रचनाकार महादेवी की याद आते ही अशोकनगर मोहल्ले में उनका पता -ठिकाना का जिक्र आया तो बरबस ही (मकान नंबर 17) एक बड़े क्षेत्र में विस्तार लिए हुए हैं। बंगले के मुंडेरों पर घास जमी हुई है। आवाज लगाने पर एक महिला बड़े आदर के साथ महादेवी जी से अपने संबंधों का जिक्र किया और उनसे जुड़ी संस्मरण सुनाई। चूंकि यह बड़ा बंगला अब न्यास बन चुका है। उनसे जुड़े कुछ लोग यहां जगह लिए हैं। यहां पर प्रकृति के सुकुमार कवि सुमित्रानंदन पंत, सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी 'निराला', रामकुमार वर्मा, शिवमंगल सिंह सुमन प्राय: आते रहते थे।

'गुनाहों के देवता' उपन्यास के लेखक धर्मवीर भारती का भी दारागंज से नाता रहा है। युवाओं में उनके उपन्यास की चहक देखी जाती रही है। 'जगदीश गुप्त' के साथ धर्मवीर भारती यहां रहा करते थे। ऐसा खंगालने पर पता चला। उन संकरी गलियों में उनका कोई निश्चित पता नहीं लगाया जा सका कि वह कौन सा घर था जहां इस लेखक का जीवन गुजरा दशाश्वमेध घाट के आस-पास का उल्लेख लेखक से जुड़ा माना जाता है।

हरिवंशराय बच्चन और महामना का भी इस शहर से है सरोकार

जिस फाटक के पास से गुजरते हुए अंग्रेज अफसर भी सिर झुका कर जाते थे, जहां राष्ट्रपति, गवर्नर और जाने-माने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के लोग आ चुके हैं, वह पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी का आवास भारती भवन के आस-पास चौक क्षेत्र में पड़ता है। पूजा स्थल आदि की स्थिति अच्छी नहीं है। यहीं पर महामना ने श्रीमद् भागवत व संस्कृति के अनेक ग्रंथों का प्रणयन किया है।

'मधुशाला' के रचनाकार डॉ. हरिवंश राय बच्चन का सरोकार इस शहर में जगजाहिर है। राजापुर मोहल्ले में एक बड़ा बंगला जो डीआईजी कार्यालय के आस-पास है। इसमें दो किराए के कमरे लेकर बच्चन साहब रहते थे। इलाहाबाद इंटर कॉलेज में भी शिक्षण कार्य करने का जिक्र मिलता है। मुट्ठीगंज अवस्थित बच्चन का मकान अब बिक चुका है, परंतु करीब से गुजरते हुए बरबस ही कदम  ठिठक जाते हैं।

'सरस्वती' पत्रिका के संपादक आचार्य महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी प्रयाग की धरती से जुड़े हैं। 'इंडियन प्रेस' चौराहे से छपने वाले साहित्य के संपादन का कार्य द्विवेदी जी द्वारा ही किया गया। चौराहे पर लगी उनकी मूर्ति ऐतिहासिक पृष्ठभूमि को उजागर करती है।

कैलाश गौतम ने सरल भाषा में जन जन तक पहुंचाई अपनी रचना

पंत कॉलोनी के नाम से शहर में मशहूर वह जगह जो 'मिशन रोड' पर अवस्थित है वह सुमित्रानंदन पंत का आवास है जो कुछ निजी प्रयासों से भव्यता लिए हुए है। नागवासुकि मंदिर से चंद दूरी पर डॉ. जगदीश गुप्त के ठिकाने का पता चलता है जहां पर सुबह से ही साहित्यकारों का जमघट लग जाता। वो लेखक के रूप में ही नहीं वरन एक चित्रकार के रूप में भी जाने जाते हैं।

जनमानस में अपनी अलग शैली के लिए मशहूर कवि 'कैलाश गौतम' का जिक्र करना लाजिम है, जिन्होंने अपनी रचना को अंतिम व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की, प्रीतम नगर में उनके आवास का जिक्र है। कथाकार अमरकांत बीमारी से जूझते हुए भी सृजन थमने नहीं दिया, अशोक नगर में, पंचपुष्प फ्लैट नंबर एफ 6 में आज कुछ सन्नाटा सा है। परंतु कभी यह कलमकारों से गुलजार रहता था। ये ऐसे लोग रहे हैं, जिन्हें समय के परत पर और निखरा हुआ देखा जा सकता है। हिंदीविद प्रोफेसर रूपर्ट स्नेल के शब्दों में, 'हिंदी जिंदगी है, हिंदी जिंदा है, भारत की भाषा है, हिंदी मेरी है और हिंदी सबकी है।'  -लेखक - शरदेंदु सौरभ - अधिवक्ता उच्च न्यायालय इलाहाबाद। 
