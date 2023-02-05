Notifications

Prayagraj News

हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन : अध्यक्ष पद पर अशोक सिंह और महामंत्री पद पर नितिन शर्मा आगे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2023 11:21 PM IST
सार

चुनाव अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद पर आगे चल रहे अशोक सिंह को 1163 एवं दूसरे नंबर पर चल रहे अनिल तिवारी 1052 मत प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। महासचिव पद पर आगे चल रहे नितिन शर्मा को 755, दूसरे स्थान पर चल रहे अखिलेश कुमार शर्मा को 579 और तीसरे स्थान पर चल रहे विक्रांत पांडे को 564 मत मिले हैं।

Prayagraj News : हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव। फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj News : हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन की नई कार्यकारिणी की चल रही मतों की गणना में अध्यक्ष पद पर अशोक सिंह और महासचिव पद पर नितिन शर्मा आगे चल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा रविवार से वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष, संयुक्त सचिव प्रशासन और संयुक्त सचिव महिला के पद के लिए भी मतगणना शुरू हो गई है।



चुनाव अधिकारी अनिल भूषण व उप चुनाव अधिकारी वशिष्ठ नारायण तिवारी एवं महेंद्र बहादुर सिंह की ओर से जारी सूचना के मुताबिक रविवार को मतगणना 10:00 बजे शुरू हुई। जो कि शाम 5:00 बजे तक चली। चुनाव अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद पर आगे चल रहे अशोक सिंह को 1163 एवं दूसरे नंबर पर चल रहे अनिल तिवारी 1052 मत प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। महासचिव पद पर आगे चल रहे नितिन शर्मा को 755, दूसरे स्थान पर चल रहे अखिलेश कुमार शर्मा को 579 और तीसरे स्थान पर चल रहे विक्रांत पांडे को 564 मत मिले हैं।


अध्यक्ष और महासचिव पद पर कुल 3200 मतों की गणना हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष, संयुक्त सचिव प्रशासन और संयुक्त सचिव महिला के पद पर कुल 600 मतों की गिनती पूरी हो चुकी है। वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष पद पर 154 मतों के साथ अमित कुमार आगे चल रहे हैं जबकि संयुक्त सचिव प्रशासन 163 मतों के साथ सर्वेश कुमार दुबे और संयुक्त सचिव महिला में 167 मतों के साथ शिवांगी भार्गवा आगे चल रही है। मतगणना सोमवार को भी जारी रहेगी जो कि सुबह 10:00 बजे से शुरू होगी।

