शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Four SSL hostel inmate suspended

एसएसएल हॉस्टल के चार छात्र निलंबित, नोटिस

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 12:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अधीक्षक ने वरिष्ठ छात्रों से मारपीट और पथराव करने के आरोप में की कार्रवाई
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। सर सुंदर लाल (एसएसएल) छात्रावास के चार अंत:वासियों को 24 दिसंबर की रात वरिष्ठ छात्रों की पिटाई करने, रात में ही एनेक्सी भवन पर पथराव करने और उसमें रहने वाले छात्रों को धमकी देने के आरोप में अधीक्षक ने छात्रावास से निलंबित करने के साथ कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।
छात्रावास अधीक्षक डॉ. राकेश सिंह की ओर से एसएसएल छात्रावास के छात्रों बीए तृतीय वर्ष के विकास कुमार यादव, बीए तृतीय वर्ष के अभिषेक कुमार, बीए तृतीय वर्ष के अंकित मिश्र, बीए प्रथम वर्ष के आदित्य यादव को बुधवार शाम पांच बजे तक छात्रावास छोड़ने एवं छह जनवरी को शाम चार बजे प्रॉक्टर कार्यालय में उपस्थित होकर स्पष्टीकरण देने को कहा है। अधीक्षक की ओर से भेजे पत्र में कहा गया कि क्यों न छात्रावास से आपका प्रवेश निरस्त कर दिया जाए। चारों छात्रों को कहा गया कि छात्रावास से आपका निलंबन प्रॉक्टर के अग्रिम आदेश तक जारी रहेगा।
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

युवक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

दूल्हा बनने से पहले युवक की अर्थी निकली, कुत्ते ने पहचान लिया-किसने किया कत्ल!

25 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान या बांग्लादेश नहीं, भारत में इन देशों से आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शरणार्थी

25 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन के बीच घरवालों को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका, ये कंटेस्टेंट हो जाएगा बाहर

25 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Vikas Gupta
शहनाज, विशाल
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन के बीच घरवालों को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका, ये कंटेस्टेंट हो जाएगा बाहर

25 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने जबरदस्त ऑफर किया पेश, रोजाना 3GB डाटा के साथ मिलेगी 425 दिनों की वैधता

25 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Year Ender: दो बाल कलाकारों सहित 6 टीवी सितारों ने दुनिया को इस साल कहा अलविदा

25 दिसंबर 2019

Gokul Sai Krishna, Sohan and Shivlekh Singh
Shivlekh Singh
Sohan Chauhan
Pratish Vora daughter died
Television

Year Ender: दो बाल कलाकारों सहित 6 टीवी सितारों ने दुनिया को इस साल कहा अलविदा

25 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी अग्निकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इस महिला ने लगाई थी आग!, पुलिस हैरान

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
allahabad crime news prayagraj crime news crime news news crime amar ujala news prayagraj news amar ujala news prayagraj amarujala news paper today murder in prayagraj pratapgarh news pratapgarh crime news today murder in pratapgarh crime pat Allahabad university news University of Allahabad Allahabad University hostels ssl ho
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Aishwarya Rai, salman khan
Bollywood

इस वजह से खत्म हो गया था सलमान और ऐश्वर्या का रिश्ता, अभिनेत्री ने बताया था एक-एक सच

25 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस चस्पा कर रही नोटिस।
Gorakhpur

फरार उपद्रवियों की संपत्ति जब्त करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, आरोपियों के घर चस्पा किया गया नोटिस

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
surya grhan
India News

कल देश में कहां और कितने बजे दिखेगा सूर्यग्रहण, दिल्ली में दो घंटे 40 मिनट तक रहेगा प्रभाव

25 दिसंबर 2019

solar eclipse 2019 six planets together effects
Astrology

57 साल बाद विशेष संयोग पर सूर्य ग्रहण के दिन 6 ग्रह होंगे एक साथ, ये 6 राशि वाले रहें सावधान

25 दिसंबर 2019

surya grahan 2019
Predictions

सूर्य ग्रहण का आपकी राशि पर क्या होगा असर, शुभ या अशुभ ?

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
surya grahan 2019 dos and donts
Religion

57 साल बाद दुर्लभ सूर्य ग्रहण कल, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, अशुभ होता है

25 दिसंबर 2019

surya grahan 2019 effects on zodiac signs
Astrology

Surya Grahan 2019: सूर्य ग्रहण के कारण चमक जाएगा इन 4 राशियों का भाग्य

25 दिसंबर 2019

Billboards Bajaj RE
Automobiles

बजाज ऑटो रिक्शा पर बना डाला घर, ‘जुगाड़’ देख कर आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

25 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन के बीच घरवालों को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका, ये कंटेस्टेंट हो जाएगा बाहर

25 दिसंबर 2019

Suzuki Hustler SUV
Automobiles

सुजुकी लाई WagonR का रेट्रो अवतार, जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च की मिनी SUV कार!

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश के 13 जिला जजों का किया तबादला

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश के 13 जिला जजों का तबादला कर दिया है। इनमें एक अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश स्तर के अधिकारी हैं जिनको जिला जज के पद पर नियुक्ति दी गई है।

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
SSC CGL Tier-3 and Je both exams to be held on 29 December
Prayagraj

सीजीएल-टियर-3, जेई दोनों परीक्षाएं 29 दिसंबर को

26 दिसंबर 2019

Pandit Madan mohan malviya birthday
Prayagraj

महामना ने शिक्षा को राष्ट्र और व्यक्ति के विकास का मूलमंत्र माना

26 दिसंबर 2019

bar association endorse au students protest
Prayagraj

छात्रों के आंदोलन को जिला अधिवक्ता संघ का समर्थन

26 दिसंबर 2019

close
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः आखिरकार 25 करोड़ में बिक गई जीईटी एंड डी कंपनी 

25 दिसंबर 2019

रास्ते के विवाद में गई महिला की जान
Prayagraj

प्रेम विवाह पर भदोही की युवती को धमकी, प्रयागराज में पिता समेत पांच को किया नामजद

25 दिसंबर 2019

Rajdeep Singh became a judge in the JU Special on the orders of the High Court
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर राजदीप संह बने ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट

25 दिसंबर 2019

Cabinet minister Nandi narrowly survived the accident
Prayagraj

हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे कैबिनेट मंत्री नंदी

25 दिसंबर 2019

Anjana was murdered, revealed by post mortem
Prayagraj

हत्या हुई थी अंजना की, पोस्टमार्टम से खुलासा

25 दिसंबर 2019

Assistant professor recruitment on 1150 posts counselling date extended
Jobs

Assistant Professor recruitment : काउंसलिंग की तारीखें आगे बढ़ी, 1150 पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां

25 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

CAA के विरोध में हुई हिंसक घटनाओं पर बोले पीएम मोदी, अफवाहों पर हिंसा करने से खुद का ही नुकसान है

पीएम मोदी ने उत्तर प्रदेश में सीएए के विरोध के दौरान हुई हिंसक घटनाओं पर प्रतिक्रिया दी और कहा कि सीएए प्रदर्शनकारियों को अपने कार्यों का आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए।

25 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:38

यूपी पुलिस ने जारी किए प्रदर्शनकारियों के पोस्टर, CAA के विरोध में कर रहे थे हिंसक प्रदर्शन

25 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:04

26 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

25 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:34

जानिए क्यों क्रिसमस के दिन ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है तुलसी दिवस

25 दिसंबर 2019

पंचकूला 1:12

पंचकूला नगर निगम का अनोखा आइडिया, प्लास्टिक के बदले दे रहे दूध

25 दिसंबर 2019

Related

Parking fee of 10 rupees on puja of Hanuman ji
Prayagraj

हनुमान जी की पूजा पर 10 रुपये का पार्किंग शुल्क

25 दिसंबर 2019

सरकारी नौकरी
Prayagraj

आरबीआई में सहायक बनने का मौका, यहां पाएं पूरी जानकारी

24 दिसंबर 2019

Boleroswar pulled the young man from Bhadohi
Prayagraj

भदोही से युवक को खींच लाए बोलेरोसवार

24 दिसंबर 2019

Cold and fog killed six in Prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में ठंड और कोहरे के कहर से छह की गई जान

25 दिसंबर 2019

हिंसक प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

नागरिकता कानून: कल अलीगढ़ में स्कूल और प्रयागराज में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

22 दिसंबर 2019

Prohibition order canceling the appointment of Assistant Professor
Prayagraj

सहायक प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति के निरस्त करने के आदेश पर रोक

25 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited