प्रेमिका से मिलने पहुंचा था, पकड़े जाने पर पिता संग मिली अजीबोगरीब सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 02:48 PM IST
रस्सी से बंधे पिता-पुत्र
रस्सी से बंधे पिता-पुत्र - फोटो : ANI
प्रयागराज के मेजा गांव में पिता और पुत्र की स्थानीय लोगों ने पिटाई कर उनसे उठक-बैठक लगवाई। कथित तौर पर बेटे के ऊपर आरोप लगा है कि वह गांव में अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने आया था। यहां उसे गांव वालों ने पकड़ लिया। इस मामले को लेकर एसपी यमुनापार का कहना है, "मैंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को जगह का दौरा करने और दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है।"
 
Related

Special CBI court sent Junkey to judicial custody
Prayagraj

सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने अतीक के साले जकी को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा

19 जुलाई 2019

The love-killing daughter murdered with a whistle
Prayagraj

लव मैरिज करने वाली बेटी की चापड़ से काटकर हत्या

18 जुलाई 2019

prashant tiwari
Prayagraj

स्कूल गया छात्र तीन दिन बाद भी नहीं लौटा घर

19 जुलाई 2019

Procedure for ring road in Prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में रिंग रोड के लिए कयावद जारी

18 जुलाई 2019

रेलवे ट्रेक
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज-मुगलसराय के बीच तीसरी रेलवे लाइन को कैबिनेट की हरी झंडी

18 जुलाई 2019

Gangrape from Mewat by bringing Prayagraj from Meerut
Prayagraj

मेरठ से प्रयागराज लाकर युवती से गैंगरेप

18 जुलाई 2019

