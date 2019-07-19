प्रेमिका से मिलने पहुंचा था, पकड़े जाने पर पिता संग मिली अजीबोगरीब सजा

प्रयागराज के मेजा गांव में पिता और पुत्र की स्थानीय लोगों ने पिटाई कर उनसे उठक-बैठक लगवाई। कथित तौर पर बेटे के ऊपर आरोप लगा है कि वह गांव में अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने आया था। यहां उसे गांव वालों ने पकड़ लिया। इस मामले को लेकर एसपी यमुनापार का कहना है, "मैंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को जगह का दौरा करने और दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है।"

Prayagraj: Father & son thrashed & made to do sit ups by locals of a village in Meja after the son allegedly met his girlfriend there.Dipendranath Chaudhary, SP Yamunapar says,"I have asked the concerned officers to visit the place & take action against the culprits."(18.7.2019) pic.twitter.com/JxJ7AkbK76