Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Devotees take holy dip in Prayagraj Sangam on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

प्रयागराज: महाशिवरात्रि पर उमड़ा आस्था का रेला, सुबह 10 बजे तक संगम में दो लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई डुबकी

Prachi Priyam
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रयागराज Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 12:47 PM IST
संगम तट पर भक्तों की भीड़
1 of 5
संगम तट पर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर संगम में आधी रात से ही पुण्य की डुबकी शुरू हो गई है। माघ मेले के आखिरी स्नान पर्व पर पौ फटने तक संगम समेत गंगा के सभी पांच घाट स्नानार्थियों की भीड़ से भर गए। हर तरफ से भक्त संगम की ओर ही पहुंच रहे हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

संगम तट पर भक्तों की भीड़
संगम तट पर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
