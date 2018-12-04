शहर चुनें

एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी स स्पष्टीकरण तलब

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 08:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी से स्पष्टीकरण तलब
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने एसएसपी प्रयागराज नितिन तिवारी को नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण देने का निर्देश दिया है। उनसे कोर्ट के आदेश की अवहेलना के मामले में चार सप्ताह में अपनी आपत्ति दाखिल करने के लिए कहा गया है। पीयूष कुमार यादव की अवमानना याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायमूर्ति सुनीत कुमार ने यह आदेश दिया है। 17 दिसंबर 2017 को हंडिया थाने में आठ लोगों के खिलाफ मारपीट और जानलेवा हमला करने की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। याची नेे निष्पक्ष विवेचना और आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर याचिका दाखिल की थी। कोर्ट ने दो माह में विवेचना पूरी करने का आदेश दिया था। एसएसपी को विवेचना की मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए कहा था। इस आदेश का पालन नहीं हुआ तो अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई।

