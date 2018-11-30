शहर चुनें

यूपीपीएससी ने घोषित किए सीधी भर्ती परीक्षाओं के परिणाम

Allahabad Bureau Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 08:15 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जीआईसी प्रवक्ता भर्ती का परिणाम घोषित
0 चार विषयों का रिजल्ट जारी, दिव्यांग श्रेणी के पद रह गए खाली
प्रयागराज। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) ने शुक्रवार को राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में चार विषयों में प्रवक्ता भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया। सीधी भर्ती के तहत प्रवक्ता शिक्षाशास्त्र के दो पदों के मुकाबले ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित पद पर आशीष गुप्ता को अंतिम रूप से चयनित घोषित किया गया, जबकि दिव्यांग श्रेणी में अभ्यर्थी उपलब्ध न होने के कारण पद रिक्त रह गया।
वहीं, प्रवक्ता तर्कशास्त्र में तीन पदों के मुकाबले सामान्य श्रेणी में अजय कुमार और एससी वर्ग में सुशील कुमार का चयन हुआ। दिव्यांग श्रेणी में कोई अर्ह अभ्यर्थी नहीं मिला। प्रवक्ता अंग्रेजी के चार पदों में से सामान्य श्रेणी में प्रवींद्र कुमार पांडेय, चंद्र प्रकाश शाही एवं प्रदीप कुमार का चयन हुआ और दिव्यांग श्रेणी के एक पद के लिए कोई अभ्यर्थी अर्ह नहीं मिला। प्रवक्ता वाणिज्य के तीन पदों के मुकाबले सामान्य श्रेणी में रूप नारायण उपाध्याय एवं सचिन गोयल अंतिम रूप से चयनित घोषित किए गए और दिव्यांग श्रेणी में कोई अभ्यर्थी उपलब्ध नहीं हो सका।

