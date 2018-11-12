शहर चुनें

प्रो.जेए अंसारी हेड बने

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 08:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्रो. जेए अंसारी इलेक्ट्रानिक्स एवं कम्युनिकेशन विभाग के हेड बने
प्रयागराज। इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के इलेक्ट्रानिक्स एवं कम्युनिकेशन विभाग के वरिष्ठ प्रोफेसर जेए अंसारी ने सोमवार को विभागाध्यक्ष का कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया। पद ग्रहण करने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग में शैक्षिक एवं शोध गतिविधियों को आगे बढ़ाना उनकी प्राथमिकता होगी। प्रो. अंसारी के अब तक 150 से अधिक शोध पत्र राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय जर्नल में प्रकाशित हो चुके हैं। प्रो. अंसारी इससे पूर्व में इविवि के डीन विद्यार्थी कल्याण के पद पर भी रह चुके हैं।

